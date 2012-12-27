Edition:
<p>Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A Free Syria Army fighter watches from his position during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syria Army fighter watches from his position during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A small portion of guns that were turned in by their owners are stacked inside a truck at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The program normally occurs in May but Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa accelerated the schedule in response to the December 14 shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, along with the gunman, and caused a national outcry against gun violence. People can anonymously trade in their guns, no questions asked, for $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A small portion of guns that were turned in by their owners are stacked inside a truck at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012 following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The program normally occurs in May but Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa accelerated the schedule in response to the December 14 shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, along with the gunman, and caused a national outcry against gun violence. People can anonymously trade in their guns, no questions asked, for $200 grocery store gift cards for automatic weapons and $100 gift cards for shotguns, handguns and rifles. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Fatima, 13, holds a picture of her mother Narges Rezaeimomenabad, suspected of killing a U.S. contractor at a police headquarters, at her home in Kabul December 26, 2012. Narges suffered from mental illness and was driven to suicidal despair by poverty, her children told Reuters on Wednesday. On Monday morning, she loaded a pistol in a bathroom at the police compound, hid it in her long scarf and shot an American police trainer, apparently becoming the first Afghan woman to carry out such an attack. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Fatima, 13, holds a picture of her mother Narges Rezaeimomenabad, suspected of killing a U.S. contractor at a police headquarters, at her home in Kabul December 26, 2012. Narges suffered from mental illness and was driven to suicidal despair by poverty, her children told Reuters on Wednesday. On Monday morning, she loaded a pistol in a bathroom at the police compound, hid it in her long scarf and shot an American police trainer, apparently becoming the first Afghan woman to carry out such an attack. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Shoppers beg sales assistants for perfume products Selfridges on the morning of the Boxing Day sales in London December 26, 2012. Retailers in recent years have started sales online on Christmas Day, ahead of the clearances in stores from Boxing Day, but are increasingly launching their online offers before Christmas after delivery deadlines for the day have passed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Shoppers beg sales assistants for perfume products Selfridges on the morning of the Boxing Day sales in London December 26, 2012. Retailers in recent years have started sales online on Christmas Day, ahead of the clearances in stores from Boxing Day, but are increasingly launching their online offers before Christmas after delivery deadlines for the day have passed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Salman (C) mourns the death of his father, a policeman killed by gunmen, during a funeral at the police headquarters in Karachi December 26, 2012. Four policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen attacked Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) party leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui on Tuesday outside a madrassah in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Farooqui escaped wounded but the policemen, his driver and his body guard were shot dead, according to local media. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Salman (C) mourns the death of his father, a policeman killed by gunmen, during a funeral at the police headquarters in Karachi December 26, 2012. Four policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen attacked Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) party leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui on Tuesday outside a madrassah in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Farooqui escaped wounded but the policemen, his driver and his body guard were shot dead, according to local media. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A volunteer cleans his face near the site of a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A volunteer cleans his face near the site of a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>A firefighter stands next to a cave-in at a crossroad in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 26, 2012. The cause of the cave-in, measuring about 6 meters (20 ft.) in depth, 10 meters (32.8 ft.) in diameter, is still under investigation. Three coal gas tubes and one water tube were broken during the collapse and firefighters are trying to dilute the coal gas at the site, reported local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A firefighter stands next to a cave-in at a crossroad in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 26, 2012. The cause of the cave-in, measuring about 6 meters (20 ft.) in depth, 10 meters (32.8 ft.) in diameter, is still under investigation. Three coal gas tubes and one water tube were broken during the collapse and firefighters are trying to dilute the coal gas at the site, reported local media. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police officers and rescue team members search for survivors after a bus plunged 300 metres (985 feet) into a ravine, killing 13 people and injuring 30 according to local authorities, in Pillaro-Ambato, Ecuador, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana</p>

Police officers and rescue team members search for survivors after a bus plunged 300 metres (985 feet) into a ravine, killing 13 people and injuring 30 according to local authorities, in Pillaro-Ambato, Ecuador, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

<p>A man kicks a ball at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A man kicks a ball at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A boy holds a piece of bread as residents massage one another beside the Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kham</p>

A boy holds a piece of bread as residents massage one another beside the Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (R) and Oklahoma City Thunder's Kendrick Perkins (L) wait for a rebound during the second half of their NBA game in Miami, Florida, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (R) and Oklahoma City Thunder's Kendrick Perkins (L) wait for a rebound during the second half of their NBA game in Miami, Florida, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

<p>Visitors hang a sign on a light pole along a road leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School, where on December 14 a gunman armed with a military-style assault rifle shot dead 20 children and six adults, in Newtown, Connecticut December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Visitors hang a sign on a light pole along a road leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School, where on December 14 a gunman armed with a military-style assault rifle shot dead 20 children and six adults, in Newtown, Connecticut December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Tharu women arrive to participate in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan will participate in the Elephant Race event, which begins Wednesday and ends on Friday, where elephants will play in an exhibition soccer match and various other sports and activities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Tharu women arrive to participate in a parade marking an Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 26, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan will participate in the Elephant Race event, which begins Wednesday and ends on Friday, where elephants will play in an exhibition soccer match and various other sports and activities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Stoke City's Kenwyne Jones (R) celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League match against Liverpool at The Britannia stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, northern England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Stoke City's Kenwyne Jones (R) celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League match against Liverpool at The Britannia stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, northern England, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Colombian banderillero Wilson Chaparro dodges a bull during a bullfighting festival at Canaveralejo bullring in Cali December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

Colombian banderillero Wilson Chaparro dodges a bull during a bullfighting festival at Canaveralejo bullring in Cali December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>A blindfolded man sits in a Pakistani rangers' vehicle after being arrested for inciting unrest in a residential area in Karachi December 26, 2012. Officials said a few men were arrested after they threatened shopkeepers who were unwilling to close their shops for a strike on Wednesday in Karachi. The men called the strike to protest an attack on Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) party leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui on Tuesday, which left six dead and Farooqui wounded. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A blindfolded man sits in a Pakistani rangers' vehicle after being arrested for inciting unrest in a residential area in Karachi December 26, 2012. Officials said a few men were arrested after they threatened shopkeepers who were unwilling to close their shops for a strike on Wednesday in Karachi. The men called the strike to protest an attack on Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) party leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui on Tuesday, which left six dead and Farooqui wounded. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles in a bunker they use to take shelter from fighter jet air-strikes in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter smiles in a bunker they use to take shelter from fighter jet air-strikes in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Buddhist monks look at the sea during the 8th anniversary of the 2004 Asian tsunami in Peraliya, about 90 km (56 miles) south of Colombo, December 26, 2012. Hundreds of memorial events were held across Asia on Wednesday in memory of the towering waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing 226,000 people in 13 countries. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Buddhist monks look at the sea during the 8th anniversary of the 2004 Asian tsunami in Peraliya, about 90 km (56 miles) south of Colombo, December 26, 2012. Hundreds of memorial events were held across Asia on Wednesday in memory of the towering waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing 226,000 people in 13 countries. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>The leader of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe (C) is applauded by his party members after being elected as Japan's Prime Minister at the Lower House of the Parliament in Tokyo December 26, 2012. The lower house of Japan's parliament approved Abe as prime minister on Wednesday, giving the hawkish lawmaker a second chance at the top job as the country battles deflation and confronts a rising China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

The leader of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe (C) is applauded by his party members after being elected as Japan's Prime Minister at the Lower House of the Parliament in Tokyo December 26, 2012. The lower house of Japan's parliament approved Abe as prime minister on Wednesday, giving the hawkish lawmaker a second chance at the top job as the country battles deflation and confronts a rising China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Russia's Daniil Zharkov checks Slovakia's Andrej Bires (R) in the third period of their preliminary round game during the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's Daniil Zharkov checks Slovakia's Andrej Bires (R) in the third period of their preliminary round game during the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A foxhound is seen near members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt at Chiddingstone Castle during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. A ban imposed seven years ago states that foxes can be killed by a bird of prey or shot but not hunted by dogs. Hunts continue nowadays with pursuers accompanying dogs in chasing down a pre-laid scented trail. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A foxhound is seen near members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt at Chiddingstone Castle during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, south east England December 26, 2012. A ban imposed seven years ago states that foxes can be killed by a bird of prey or shot but not hunted by dogs. Hunts continue nowadays with pursuers accompanying dogs in chasing down a pre-laid scented trail. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A family prays at a mass grave for victims of the 2004 tsunami during the eighth anniversary of the disaster, in Banda Aceh December 26, 2012. Hundreds of memorial events were held across Asia on Wednesday in memory of the towering waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing 226,000 people in 13 countries. 170,000 people died in Aceh. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah</p>

A family prays at a mass grave for victims of the 2004 tsunami during the eighth anniversary of the disaster, in Banda Aceh December 26, 2012. Hundreds of memorial events were held across Asia on Wednesday in memory of the towering waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing 226,000 people in 13 countries. 170,000 people died in Aceh. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

