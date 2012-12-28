Sok Sam Oeun (C, front) and Born Samnang (C, rear) are escorted by police officers at the Appeals Court in central Phnom Penh December 27, 2012. A Cambodian court ordered the return to prison on Thursday of two men seen by rights groups as scapegoats for the 2004 murder of a top unionist, the latest controversial ruling in a country chided for its low judicial standards. The Appeals Court upheld a lower court's handing down of 20-year jail terms for Samnang and Oeun for killing Free Trade Union (FTU) leader Chea Vichea, despite weak evidence. REUTERS/Samrang Pring