French actor Gerard Depardieu talks on a mobile phone next to the mayor of Cetinje, Aleksandar Bogdanovic (R) while sitting in a helicopter after visiting Cetinje January 8, 2013. Depardieu failed to show up in court to face drink driving charges on Tuesday because he was in Montenegro preparing to play disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn in a film, his lawyer said. The no-show means the case will turn into a full trial - guaranteeing yet another day in the spotlight for the garrulous actor currently caught up in a scandal over his tax status. Depardieu is accused of crashing his scooter in Paris with more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic