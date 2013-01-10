Editor's choice
A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. At least two of the people injured in a Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in critical condition, and nine others are in...more
A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. At least two of the people injured in a Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in critical condition, and nine others are in serious condition, a city official said. The accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) as the high-speed catamaran was docking in lower Manhattan. More than 50 people were injured in the incident, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan said at a press briefing held near the scene. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway...more
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Wednesday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. India slammed Pakistan on Wednesday over a rare firefight...more
Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. India slammed Pakistan on Wednesday over a rare firefight in the disputed territory of Kashmir in which two Indian soldiers were killed, but the spat between the nuclear-armed rivals appeared unlikely to escalate into a full-blown diplomatic crisis. REUTERS/Stringer
French President Francois Hollande sits in an armoured military vehicle as he visits the troops of 12th cuirassiers regiment at the military base of Olivet, central France, as part of his New Year's greetings to the French army forces, January 9,...more
French President Francois Hollande sits in an armoured military vehicle as he visits the troops of 12th cuirassiers regiment at the military base of Olivet, central France, as part of his New Year's greetings to the French army forces, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Palestinians play with snow during a snow storm in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron January 9, 2013. At least 17 people have died due to a winter storm in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the Palestinian territories. Meteorological...more
Palestinians play with snow during a snow storm in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron January 9, 2013. At least 17 people have died due to a winter storm in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the Palestinian territories. Meteorological agencies in Israel and Lebanon both called it the worst storm in 20 years. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A picture of Colorado shooting suspect James Holmes is shown in courtroom sketch from a preliminary hearing in Centennial, Colorado January 9, 2013. Prosecutors wrapped up their pretrial case on Wednesday against the man charged with killing 12...more
A picture of Colorado shooting suspect James Holmes is shown in courtroom sketch from a preliminary hearing in Centennial, Colorado January 9, 2013. Prosecutors wrapped up their pretrial case on Wednesday against the man charged with killing 12 people in last summer's Colorado movie theater massacre by showing photos he took of himself before the shooting, posed with guns and body armor. REUTERS/Bill Robles
A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai November 2, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved...more
A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai November 2, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. The role and treatment of women in society has recently become a hot political issue in the country, since the Dec. 16 gang rape of a 23-year-old student in New Delhi, who later died of her injuries, and whose case has led to widespread protests in the region against violence against women. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Unemployed Jose Manuel Martinez, 57, peers into a rubbish bin in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 9, 2013. Spain plans to sell more debt this year than it did in 2012, reflecting funding needs that have soared as the economy has slumped and...more
Unemployed Jose Manuel Martinez, 57, peers into a rubbish bin in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 9, 2013. Spain plans to sell more debt this year than it did in 2012, reflecting funding needs that have soared as the economy has slumped and keeping nervous investors focused on an expected request for aid. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A plainclothes police officer sprays tear gas during a clash with teachers in front of the press club in Dhaka January 9, 2013. Police obstructed teachers as they attempt to march on Bangladesh's education directorate building to demand their...more
A plainclothes police officer sprays tear gas during a clash with teachers in front of the press club in Dhaka January 9, 2013. Police obstructed teachers as they attempt to march on Bangladesh's education directorate building to demand their inclusion in the government's Monthly Payment Order (MPO) which will increase their wages, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A football fan is carried off the pitch by security personnel after running on the field as Chelsea take on Swansea City during their English League Cup semi-final match at Stamford Bridge in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A football fan is carried off the pitch by security personnel after running on the field as Chelsea take on Swansea City during their English League Cup semi-final match at Stamford Bridge in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome January 9, 2013. Berlusconi has little chance of destabilising a centre-left government after Italy's...more
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome January 9, 2013. Berlusconi has little chance of destabilising a centre-left government after Italy's February election and outgoing premier Mario Monti is the most likely to become kingmaker, one of Italy's top experts on voting trends said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Free Syrian army fighters talk as they carry their weapons before heading to the front line in Aleppo January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian army fighters talk as they carry their weapons before heading to the front line in Aleppo January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Buddhist monks release paper lanterns into the sky in Suphan Buri province January 9, 2013. The lanterns were released during a traditional pilgrimage to pay homage to Lord Buddha and bless Thailand as it enters the new year. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang more
Buddhist monks release paper lanterns into the sky in Suphan Buri province January 9, 2013. The lanterns were released during a traditional pilgrimage to pay homage to Lord Buddha and bless Thailand as it enters the new year. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie Actress" for her role in the film "Hunger Games" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie Actress" for her role in the film "Hunger Games" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A stray dog chases geese near a restaurant on mount Cobenzl in the north of Vienna January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A stray dog chases geese near a restaurant on mount Cobenzl in the north of Vienna January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Florian Mayer of Germany misses a shot against Bernard Tomic of Australia during their men's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Florian Mayer of Germany misses a shot against Bernard Tomic of Australia during their men's singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Leftists displaying banners and portraits of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong demonstrate outside the office of the liberal Southern Weekly newspaper in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou January 9, 2013, denouncing the newspaper as "a traitor...more
Leftists displaying banners and portraits of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong demonstrate outside the office of the liberal Southern Weekly newspaper in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou January 9, 2013, denouncing the newspaper as "a traitor newspaper" for defying the party. The Communist Party chief of Guangdong province stepped in to mediate a standoff over censorship at a Chinese newspaper on Tuesday, a source said, in a potentially encouraging sign for press freedoms in China. Chinese characters on the protest banner reads "Traitor". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A group of men perform physical exercise training as sun set at Galle Face green in Colombo January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A group of men perform physical exercise training as sun set at Galle Face green in Colombo January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Devotees struggle to hold the Black Nazarene during a procession in Manila January 9, 2013. The Black Nazarene, a life-size wooden statue of Jesus Christ carved in Mexico and brought to the Philippines in the 17th century, is believed to have healing...more
Devotees struggle to hold the Black Nazarene during a procession in Manila January 9, 2013. The Black Nazarene, a life-size wooden statue of Jesus Christ carved in Mexico and brought to the Philippines in the 17th century, is believed to have healing powers in the predominantly Roman Catholic country. It is paraded through the narrow streets of Manila's old city from dawn to midnight. Police said about 500,000 people joined the procession on Wednesday. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A peasant woman (C) eats during a march as she arrives in Mexico City January 9, 2013. The peasants who started this march 30 days ago in Villa Hermosa, in the state of Tabasco, are heading to the capital to seek government support to make their land...more
A peasant woman (C) eats during a march as she arrives in Mexico City January 9, 2013. The peasants who started this march 30 days ago in Villa Hermosa, in the state of Tabasco, are heading to the capital to seek government support to make their land more productive, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman waits for customers in front of a funfair in the Egyptian Delta town of Zagazig January 7, 2013. Egypt's economy, once strong and popular among investors, has been in tatters since the revolt of 2011 that ousted Hosni Mubarak and shook the...more
A woman waits for customers in front of a funfair in the Egyptian Delta town of Zagazig January 7, 2013. Egypt's economy, once strong and popular among investors, has been in tatters since the revolt of 2011 that ousted Hosni Mubarak and shook the country to its foundations. As in other parts of Egypt, people in Zagazig see complex economic trends in terms of the daily hardships they must endure, and it is President Mohamed Mursi's government and his Muslim Brotherhood allies who get the blame. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A rainbow appears near the West Bank city of Jericho January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A rainbow appears near the West Bank city of Jericho January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.