Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed on Thursday when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the Red Cross said, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A wounded child sits on a stretcher as he is treated in a temporary medical center after he was injured during a shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad, in Aleppo January 10, 2013. The graffiti behind reads: "Liberate Meng (area)". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A peasant rests along a street next to his flags during a march, upon arrival in Mexico City January 9, 2013. The peasants who started this march 30 days ago in Villa Hermosa, in the state of Tabasco, are heading to the capital to seek government support to make their land more productive, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the scene of a bomb explosion in Quetta January 10, 2013. A bomb blast in a crowded marketplace killed 11 people and injured more than 40 in Pakistan's eastern provincial capital of Quetta on Thursday and a local militant group claimed responsibility, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Humberto Lopez, known as "El Che", smokes a cigar at his house in Caracas January 8, 2013. A flamboyant look-a-like of Latin American revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara has for years been a familiar sight on the streets of Venezuela whipping up support for his other socialist hero, President Hugo Chavez. Yet 54-year-old Lopez cuts a more subdued figure these days as he waits and prays for better news from Cuba where Chavez is battling to recover from cancer surgery. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Barack Obama announces his Chief of Staff Jack Lew (R) as his nominee for Treasury Secretary, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 10, 2013. If confirmed by the Senate, Lew will replace Tim Geithner (C). REUTERS/Jason Reed
A pensioner sits on a bench at central Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens January 10, 2013. Greece's unemployment rate climbed to a new record of 26.8 percent in October as the debt-laden country's protracted economic slump dragged on, data showed on Thursday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Students walk through a rice field, which is their shortcut back to their homes, as the flood hits Jakarta-Merak toll road near Serang, in Indonesia's Banten province, January 10, 2013. Floodwaters inundated at least 1,850 houses across 33 districts in Banten province since Tuesday, killing three residents, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Artisan Ojo Obaniyi, 40, drives a converted car, which is covered with woven raffia palm cane, on a road in Ibadan, southwest Nigeria January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for the cast of "Silver Lining Playbook," winning for "Best Acting Ensemble" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A forensic technician takes pictures of a crime scene in a neighborhood in Monterrey January 9, 2013. Three men were shot dead inside a house after being chased by gunmen, and a fourth man was killed outside the house, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Riot police officers secure the access to the entrance of the Information Centre of Kurdistan in Paris, where three Kurdish women were found shot dead, January 10, 2013. Three female Kurdish activists including a founding member of the PKK rebel group were shot dead in Paris overnight in execution-style killings condemned by Turkish politicians trying to broker a peace deal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police stand around an arrested demonstrator during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 10, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Thursday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. Hundreds of striking workers seeking higher wages and better working conditions again blocked a major highway running through the town of De Doorns, about 100 kms (60 miles) east of Cape Town, hurling stones at motorists. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Haitian residents, who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait, for the fourth day, for Dominican immigration officials to allow them back into the Dominican Republic at the border at Haiti's town of Ouanaminthe January 10, 2013. About 1,000 undocumented Haitians, who returned to their home country for the year end holidays, were prevented from entering back into the Dominican Republic after the Dominican Army increased border control. The Dominican government finally opened the border around noon on the fourth day, allowing the Haitians with passports to apply for visas. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
An Afghan man carries his son along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel January 10, 2013. Snowstorms and heavy rain have caused the closure of main streets in the capital Amman and other cities over the past two days. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a wooden handicraft carving of Chavez's face during a gathering outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas January 10, 2013. Chavez remained on his sickbed in Cuba on Thursday while supporters rally in his honour on the day he should have been sworn in for a new six-year term in the South American OPEC nation. The postponement of the inauguration, a first in Venezuelan history, has laid bare the gravity of Chavez's condition after complications from a fourth cancer operation in his pelvic area. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Two ladies with fans watch France's Paul-Henri Mathieu serve during his match against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Kooyong Classic tennis tournament in Melbourne January 10, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
French athlete Philippe Croizon (L), whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, swims next to an unidentified diver in a 33 metre (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. Croizon, who swam with adapted prostheses that had flippers attached, broke a world record and became the first disabled person to dive to 33 metres, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A student is hit by a jet of water during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, January 10, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A driver uses his mobile phone as the traffic is stuck along the flood-hit Jakarta-Merak toll road near Serang, in Indonesia's Banten province, January 10, 2013. Floodwaters inundated at least 1,850 houses across 33 districts in Banten province since Tuesday, killing three residents, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt (front, L) talks with former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson (R) at a media briefing upon their arrival from North Korea at Beijing Capital International airport, January 10, 2013. Richardson and Schmidt failed to secure the release of a Korean-American held in North Korea since December during a controversial trip to the secretive state. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on curbing gun violence at the White House in Washington January 10, 2013. Biden said on Wednesday the White House is determined to act quickly to curb gun violence and will explore all avenues - including executive orders that would not require approval by Congress - to try to prevent incidents like last month's massacre at a Connecticut school. Kicking off a series of meetings on gun violence, Biden said the administration would work with gun-control advocates and gun-rights supporters to build a consensus on restrictions. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut public transport, roads and schools in Jerusalem on Thursday and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
