Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 15, 2013 | 7:55pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 24
<p>A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 24
<p>People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013. More than 20 pits formed from the sunken ground surface in Fukou county during the past four months. According to the local media, the government's initial investigation showed years of mining destroyed the local underground water systems and led to the numerous cave-ins. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013. More than 20 pits formed from the sunken ground surface in Fukou county during the past four months. According to the local media, the...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013. More than 20 pits formed from the sunken ground surface in Fukou county during the past four months. According to the local media, the government's initial investigation showed years of mining destroyed the local underground water systems and led to the numerous cave-ins. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
3 / 24
<p>Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images </p>

Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images

Close
4 / 24
<p>A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, China, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, China, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, China, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 24
<p>A French soldier lies on the ground during training for emergency first aid at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A French soldier lies on the ground during training for emergency first aid at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A French soldier lies on the ground during training for emergency first aid at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 24
<p>A member of the ground staff clears snow from a C-17 cargo aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, January 14, 2013. Britain is lending two C-17 aircraft for logistical support to France as it sends troops and military equipment to Mali. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A member of the ground staff clears snow from a C-17 cargo aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, January 14, 2013. Britain is lending two C-17 aircraft for logistical support to France as it sends troops and military equipment to Mali....more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A member of the ground staff clears snow from a C-17 cargo aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, January 14, 2013. Britain is lending two C-17 aircraft for logistical support to France as it sends troops and military equipment to Mali. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 24
<p>Japanese women in kimonos walk to attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino </p>

Japanese women in kimonos walk to attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Japanese women in kimonos walk to attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
9 / 24
<p>Israeli soldiers hold weapons during a drill in the West Bank city of Hebron January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israeli soldiers hold weapons during a drill in the West Bank city of Hebron January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Israeli soldiers hold weapons during a drill in the West Bank city of Hebron January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 24
<p>The shadows of Syrian refugees in a tent are seen at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

The shadows of Syrian refugees in a tent are seen at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

The shadows of Syrian refugees in a tent are seen at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
11 / 24
<p>Spectators watch a match during the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Spectators watch a match during the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Spectators watch a match during the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
12 / 24
<p>Actress Jodie Foster (C) runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actress Jodie Foster (C) runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Actress Jodie Foster (C) runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
13 / 24
<p>Passengers ride on a train in Yangon, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar </p>

Passengers ride on a train in Yangon, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Passengers ride on a train in Yangon, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
14 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during remarks at a news conference at the White House in Washington, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during remarks at a news conference at the White House in Washington, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during remarks at a news conference at the White House in Washington, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 24
<p>A reveller applies a mask before parading the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, some 170 km (106 miles) from the Macedonian capital Skopje, Macedonia, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

A reveller applies a mask before parading the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, some 170 km (106 miles) from the Macedonian capital Skopje, Macedonia, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A reveller applies a mask before parading the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, some 170 km (106 miles) from the Macedonian capital Skopje, Macedonia, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
16 / 24
<p>A man (R) dressed in gwanbok, a traditional Korean outfit which used to be worn by government officials, takes a break after skating at an outdoor ice skating rink on a sunny winter day in central Seoul January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

A man (R) dressed in gwanbok, a traditional Korean outfit which used to be worn by government officials, takes a break after skating at an outdoor ice skating rink on a sunny winter day in central Seoul January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A man (R) dressed in gwanbok, a traditional Korean outfit which used to be worn by government officials, takes a break after skating at an outdoor ice skating rink on a sunny winter day in central Seoul January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 24
<p>Students do body exercise during class break in a classroom building on a foggy day in Jinan, Shandong province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Students do body exercise during class break in a classroom building on a foggy day in Jinan, Shandong province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Students do body exercise during class break in a classroom building on a foggy day in Jinan, Shandong province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 24
<p>Palestinians carry cooking gas canisters after filling them at a gas station on the Gaza Strip, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Palestinians carry cooking gas canisters after filling them at a gas station on the Gaza Strip, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Palestinians carry cooking gas canisters after filling them at a gas station on the Gaza Strip, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
19 / 24
<p>Alexandra Cadantu of Romania serves to Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Alexandra Cadantu of Romania serves to Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Alexandra Cadantu of Romania serves to Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
20 / 24
<p>Revellers parade the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, Macedonia, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

Revellers parade the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, Macedonia, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Revellers parade the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, Macedonia, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
21 / 24
<p>Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
22 / 24
<p>Supporters of Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran take part in a protest in Islamabad, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

Supporters of Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran take part in a protest in Islamabad, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Supporters of Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran take part in a protest in Islamabad, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 24
<p>People from the Salafist faction celebrate the second anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution at Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

People from the Salafist faction celebrate the second anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution at Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People from the Salafist faction celebrate the second anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution at Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Jan 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Jan 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jan 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast