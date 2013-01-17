Editor's Choice
A tribesman mourns his relatives, who were said to have been killed after security forces had arrested them during a protest in front of government offices in northwestern city of Peshawar January 16, 2013. Tribesmen from northwestern Pakistan dumped 15 blood-drenched bodies in front of government offices on Wednesday, protesting what they said were extra-judicial killings by security forces in the latest challenge to the beleaguered government's authority. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. Today?s residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. Picture taken January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Barack Obama high-fives eight-year-old Hinna Zejah after unveiling a series of gun control proposals during an event at the White House in Washington, January 16, 2013. Hinna and her mother Nadia (Behind L) was among a group of children and families of children who wrote the president letters about guns and gun control after the December 14 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Afghan National Army soldier monitors civilians from a guard tower at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar City, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An activist reacts as mock coffins burn outside the Kenyan parliament during a protest dubbed "State Burial-Ballot Revolution", a demonstration against legislators plan to receive higher bonuses, in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 16, 2013. Kenyans demonstrated in the capital on Wednesday and carried 221 coffins for a mock state funeral of Kenyan legislators protesting over a move by members of parliament to triple their end of term bonuses and award themselves diplomatic passports, bodyguards for life and state funeral, which Kenya's president rejected. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman wearing a mask walks on the Bund in front of Pudong Lujiazui financial area on a hazy day in Shanghai January 16, 2013. Chinese media said on Monday the government had to take urgent action to tackle air pollution, which has blanketed parts of the country at dangerous levels in recent days, and one newspaper called for a re-think of a "fixation" on economic growth. REUTERS/Aly Song
Peng Shuai of China serves to Maria Kirilenko of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman stands in flood waters in front of her shop in Jakarta January 16, 2013. Floods inundated several areas of Jakarta due to the overflow of the Ciliwung River and several days of heavy rains in the capital city, local media reported on Wednesday. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover at a suburb of Damascus January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayers outside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 16, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims, who believe in Sufism, thronged to the shrine of the saint on his 349th death anniversary and offered special prayers on Wednesday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A member of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" Maria Alyokhina looks out from a defendants' box during a court hearing in Berezniki in Perm region, near the Ural mountains, January 16, 2013. According to local media, the Berezniki City Court is expected to hear her motion to postpone carrying out the rest of her sentence because of her young child at home, local media reported. Alyokhina is serving a sentence for staging an anti-Kremlin protest on the altar of Moscow's main Russian Orthodox church. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A wounded Afghan boy is seen with blood on his face at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul January 16, 2013. A car bomb exploded in front of the gates of the Afghan intelligence agency on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said, near heavily barricaded government buildings and Western embassies. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Anti-riot police fire tear gas along the streets of Chichicastenango, 140 km (85 miles) from Guatemala City, January 16, 2013. A mob of villagers burned the house of the mayor of Chichicastenango, Sebastian Xon while accusing the mayor of allegedly embezzling 4 Quetales million, ($500 000). Two journalists were beaten by the mob and four people were arrested during the riots, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An open gate is seen at a construction site for public housing in Hong Kong January 16, 2013. Embattled Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying made his maiden policy speech on Wednesday unveiling policies aimed at reviving his battered reputation, such as increasing land supply to cool a hot property market, fighting pollution and boosting welfare. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens) eats fruits after a medical examination by veterinarian Hanna Vielgrader (L) and animal keeper Nicole Samek at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna January 16, 2013. The female Red Panda got a medical ultrasonic examination to control if it is pregnant. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Kurdish demonstrators hold up pictures of the three Kurdish activists shot in Paris, as they wait for the ambulances carrying their bodies in Diyarbakir, the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, January 16, 2013. The bodies of the activists, including that of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) co-founder Sakine Cansiz, arrived by plane on Wednesday evening in Diyarbakir ahead of a funeral ceremony on Thursday. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Two train drivers shake hands from their train windows after stopping at Gara de Nord railway station during a two-hour protest by railway workers over delayed salary payments in Bucharest January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A boy rests in front of a closed shop at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An instructor gestures as students hold rubber guns during a bodyguard training session at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co in Beijing January 16, 2013. Some 45 people took part in the 21 days' intensive training camp teaching Israel martial arts, mind-reading, scouting, driving, anti-terrorism skills and business etiquette. Trainees are former soldiers, college graduates and retired athletes who intend to become bodyguards or simply strengthen their physical fitness. REUTERS/China Daily
Brooklyn Nets point guard C.J. Watson is fouled by Toronto Raptors guard Terrence Ross in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game in New York, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
First Nations protesters are silhouetted behind a flag as the take in a "Idle No More" demonstration in Toronto, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Trees are covered with hoarfrost, with the air temperature at about minus 46 degrees Celsius (minus 50.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A supporter of Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious organisation Muhammad Tahirul Qadri chants slogan during the third day of protests in Islamabad January 16, 2013. Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the arrest of the prime minister on Tuesday on corruption allegations, ratcheting up pressure on a government that is also facing street protests led by a cleric who has a history of ties to the army. The combination of the arrest order and the mass protest in the capital, Islamabad, led by Qadri, raised fears among politicians that the military was working with the judiciary to force out a civilian leader. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A man walks past a parking lot in front of an office building of Ping An Insurance in Wuhan, Hubei province January 11, 2013. China's insurance regulator is seeking more information from Ping An Insurance after reviewing HSBC's planned sale of its $9.4 billion stake in China's No.2 insurer to Thailand's CP Group. Picture taken January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
