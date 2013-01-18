Editor's Choice
Youssef (centre L), a member of the Free Syrian Army, holds his wife as his comrades fire their weapons to commemorate his wedding ceremony in Aleppo January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A supporter of Sufi cleric and leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran Muhammad Tahirul Qadri leans against a container blocking a road to prevent them from reaching the parliament building during the fourth day of protests in Islamabad January 17, 2013.Pakistan's...more
A woman stands in her food stall in the flooded business area in Jakarta January 17, 2013. Heavy monsoonal rains triggered severe flooding in large swathes of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday, with many government offices and businesses...more
Employees put on special clothing and footwear to prevent dust from entering the ASML factory in Veldhoven January 17, 2013. ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, warned of a weak first quarter but said it sees a...more
One of hundreds of Lego figures is seen by a pool as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel currently being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. The three-story, 250-room hotel will open on April 5....more
General view of the entrance of a tunnel January 17, 2013, dug by thieves in order to enter the safe deposit room of a bank in Berlin. Robbers dug the 100-foot (30 metre) long passage, which was discovered by police on Monday, from a nearby...more
An All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan 787 Dreamliner jet sits idle on the tarmac parking at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, January 17, 2013. Airlines scrambled to rearrange flights as Europe, Japan, Qatar and India joined the United States in...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Switzerland's Sina Candrian jumps during the men's Snowboard Slopestyle qualification at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Stoneham, Quebec, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Babar Khan Ghori (L) of the Pakistan's political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) stands beside the cleric and leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran Muhammad Tahirul Qadri (R) behind the window of an armoured vehicle after their meeting on the fourth day of...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands beneath campaign posters depicting Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in the southern city of Ashdod January 17, 2013. A fixture in successive governments, Shas, the...more
A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden pauses while he talks at the United States Conference of Mayors 81st Winter meeting at the Capitol Hilton Hotel in Washington, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A waiter plugs in a heater outside a restaurant in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at Mleha suburb in Damascus January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A worker installs a banner depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv January 17, 2013. Netanyahu looks set to form a new governing coalition after next week's election, polls show, with the only question being whether he wants...more
A man with a boy wearing a Batman jacket arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of...more
Motorcyclists compete during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Fiambala to Copiapo, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A soldier with 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, listens to a brief before a mission outside command outpost Hutal, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A Buddhist nun dries her clothes outside of Yangon January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A model presents a creation by designer Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A spectator wipes her face with a towel during the men's singles match between Daniel Brands of Germany and Bernard Tomic of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
