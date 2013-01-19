Editor’s Choice

A supporter of Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious organisation Muhammad Tahirul Qadri burns rubbish as supporters prepare to leave the capital after Qadri reached a deal with Pakistan's coalition government in Islamabad January 18, 2013. Qadri, who has with a history of ties to the military, has been calling for the Pakistani government to resign. He reached a deal with the administration on Thursday that will give him a say in the electoral process ahead of elections. Qadri triggered a political crisis by launching mass protests in the capital four days ago calling for electoral reforms to clean up Pakistani politics. He has been pushing for the military to play a role in the formation of the caretaker administration that takes over in the run-up to scheduled elections. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro