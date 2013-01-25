Editor's Choice

People look at the skeleton of Roberto Enrique Cac Suc, who disappeared on April 7, 1982 in San Cristobal Verapaz, inside a coffin in the house of the Cac Suc family, in San Cristobal Verapaz, in the Alta Verapaz region, 209 km (130 miles) of Guatemala City, January 24, 2013. The skeleton of Cac Suc was found during an archaeological investigation at CREOMPAZ, the regional command headquarters of the Guatemalan Army in Coban. During the years of the internal armed conflict from 1960 to 1996, the army forcibly took people away and they later disappeared inside the army camp. Archaeological work began on the site in 2012 and more than 500 skeletons were found, according to the Guatemalan Forensic Anthropology Foundation (FAFG). The skeleton of Cac Suc was the first to be identified and returned to his family. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez