Editor's Choice

Protesters hide from police during clashes in Alexandria, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade eats his breakfast as another fighter runs carrying yogurts for their comrades during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women scuffle with a soldier during a protest near the National Congress in Tegucigalpa January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier with the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment throws candy to children while on patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan,...more
Soldiers stand at attention during Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) waves as he leaves after being defeated by Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a cold winter morning during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar January 25, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Friday thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to...more
People look at a 18 meter long deceased whale which was discovered on the beach early this morning in Les Sables d'Olonne, western France, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A cyclist rides along Marginal Pinheiros during the World Bike Tour in Sao Paulo January 25, 2013. The event involves 8,000 people that will ride their bicycles for a better quality of life, according to the organizers. The words on the box reads "...more
Florence Cassez (C), her father Bernard (L)and her mother Charlotte leave the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The body of a dead Syrian Army soldier is seen during a heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester tries to stop a policeman from firing tear gas during clashes in Alexandria, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform during the ice dance free dance program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A resident holds flowers while standing next to a wall stuck with stickers outside a plot of land where a Walmart supermarket is being built in the town of San Pedro Martir, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more
Palestinian protesters throw rocks at an Israeli border police vehicle during clashes at a weekly protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Kdumim, in the West Bank village of Kfar Kadum, near Nablus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini more
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck gestures as Queen Jetsun Pema watches during the king's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2013. Bhutan's royal couple is on a...more
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands amidst the debris after a fire broke out at Saket Dham in Triveni area during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash more
Child bride Krishna, 13, stands with her husband Kishan Gopal, 15, inside a newly constructed room at her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People jump from concrete elements of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin January 25, 2013. Germany marks the Holocaust memorial day on January 27. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Protesters help an injured protester bleeding after he was hit by a rubber bullet during clashes in Alexandria January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
