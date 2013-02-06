Editor's choice
Children pour cold water on themselves under the control of fitness coach Margarita Filimonova (R) at local kindergarten number 317, with the air temperature at about minus 23 degrees Celsius (minus 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 5, 2013. The program, which also involves sports training, sauna usage and which has been practiced by the kindergarten for 15 years, improves health and keeps children fit. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A Palestinian boy cries during the demolition of his house in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, February 5, 2013. A statement from the Jerusalem Municipality said there was a court order for the demolition of the house, which was built without a permit in an open landscape area where construction is forbidden. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits cries in a state of trance at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, January 27, 2013. People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of ‘evil spirits’. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sign reading "No crossing, P.G.J.E."(Attorney General of the State) hangs from a string to cordon off a crime scene at a beach hotel, where six female Spanish tourists were raped by armed men, in Acapulco, Mexico, February 5, 2013. The women were raped in the early hours of Monday, when the hooded gunmen forced their way into a beach house they had rented and roughed up their seven male companions. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Fishermen tow nets in bad weather in Trenggalek coast in East Java province, Indonesia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Fishermen tow nets in bad weather in Trenggalek coast in East Java province, Indonesia, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Buffalo Sabres' Drew Stafford hits Ottawa Senators' Peter Regin into the boards during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Buffalo Sabres' Drew Stafford hits Ottawa Senators' Peter Regin into the boards during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A employee carries a mummified body to a mass grave after its exhumation at the municipal cemetery in Guatemala City, February 5, 2013. Municipal employees exhume bodies from niches because of unpaid cemetery fees. The bodies, tagged with identification, are then placed at a mass grave should relatives come back to claim them. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa arrives at a news conference in Tokyo, February 5, 2013. Shirakawa said he would step down on March 19, three weeks earlier than the official end of his five-year term, to leave the central bank at the same time as his two deputies. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers look at 'Rex', a two metre tall artificial human, at the Science Museum in central London, February 5, 2013. The British roboticist designers claim it is the world's first complete bionic man, featuring artificial organs as well as fully functioning limbs. It will be on public display until March 11. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of the banned Islamic party Jamat Dawa take part in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of the banned Islamic party Jamat Dawa take part in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
French farmers stand between their parked tractors during a protest action against European regulations in Arras, northern France, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French farmers stand between their parked tractors during a protest action against European regulations in Arras, northern France, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs Group, is helped by technicians after speaking with the media after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama and other CEOs at the White House in Washington, February 5, 2013. Obama meets with chief executives from 12 companies on a variety of topics REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A couple stand on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon," February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A couple stand on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon," February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Coal delivery man Henry Schulz holds a basket that he uses to carry coal in Berlin, February 5, 2013. Schulz who is now 53 has been working as a coal delivery man for more than 30 years and says the business has been in steady decline and will die out by the time he goes into retirement. The three-man company he works for, Helmut Braun Combustible Fuel, is one of the few remaining retailers that still service the estimated 30,000 Berlin households with coal heating. On a busy day he carries up to 10 tons of coal into the basements or flats of his customers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Blackberry Z10 boxes are seen at a Rogers store in Toronto, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Blackberry Z10 boxes are seen at a Rogers store in Toronto, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter flies above Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter flies above Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Kindergarten students look at weapons which were used in the Korean War at the War Memorial Museum of Korea in Seoul, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten students look at weapons which were used in the Korean War at the War Memorial Museum of Korea in Seoul, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers check on electricity pylon situated amid farmlands in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers check on electricity pylon situated amid farmlands in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A member of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) swings a baton at an activist of Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami, after he was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing a car during a day-long strike in protest against the decision by the country's war crimes tribunal to deliver judgement in a case against their top leader Abdul Quader Mollah in Dhaka, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. Paralysed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighbouring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad meets people as he visits the Al-Hussein mosque, named after Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein ibn Ali, in old Cairo, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad meets people as he visits the Al-Hussein mosque, named after Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein ibn Ali, in old Cairo, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the last of the Plantagenet monarchs of Britain who was killed at the battle of Bosworth in 1485. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A defendant stands behind bars as he listens during a sentencing hearing at the state security appeal court in Sanaa, Yemen, February 5, 2013. The court sentenced defendants charged with belonging to a cell linked to al-Qaeda to prison between three to six years. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
