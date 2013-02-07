Edition:
<p>A man stands in an empty street near a burning building hit by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers, in the Zamalka neighbourhood of Damascus, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A police officer fires teargas to break up a protest during a demonstration in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi</p>

<p>Youths wave handkerchiefs as Pope Benedict XVI leads his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>A bolt thrown by an Arcelor Mittal employee breaks the glass at a bus stop during a protest demonstration in Strasbourg, France, February 6, 2013. ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, plans to shut a coke plant and six finishing lines at its site in Liege, Belgium, affecting 1,300 employees. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos</p>

<p>A street vendor pulls his cart by a sleeping man as cars pass by in Bangkok's Chinatown, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An immigrant living in Greece pushes a shopping trolley with scrap past a wall covered with street art, in Athens, February 2, 2013. Dozens of poor, usually African or Asian migrant, scrap hunters are spotted in rundown areas balancing supermarket trolleys stacked with metal, plastic and paper. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>John Kerry kisses his wife Teresa after he was sworn-in as U.S. Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, February 6, 2013. The ceremony was a re-enactment of the official swearing-in conducted on February 1. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Australia's Matthew Wade lines up a catch to dismiss the West Indies' Andre Russell during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Demonstrators try to climb over a police barricade during a protest against Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi outside a college in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", stands on top of a school in the old quarters of Havana, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ghana's Harrison Afful (L) and Burkina Faso's Mady Panandetiguiri fight for the ball during their African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2013) semi-final soccer match at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, south Africa, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A worker selects roses for export before Valentine's Day at Elite Flowers in Facatativa, Colombia, February 6, 2013. Valentine's Day is marked on February 14, with many people giving loved ones flowers as a token of their affection. But a troubled global economy has some growers in Colombia worried about this year's crop. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>The snow-covered North Korean village of Gijungdong is seen in this picture taken from a South Korean observation post, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>A family feeds pigeons in a park in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Basma Choukri (C), the wife of assassinated prominent Tunisian opposition politician Shokri Belaid, mourns in Tunis, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

<p>A researcher demonstrates the process to clone a pig in a laboratory in National Chung Hsing University in Taichung, central Taiwan, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A woman raises a knife and shouts slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Brotherhood during a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Cairo, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Finland's Tuomas Kiiskinen collides with Mikhail Varnakov (bottom) of Russia during their Euro Hockey Tour ice hockey game in St.Petersburg, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Men urinate during the annual block party known as the "Simpatia e Quase Amor" during pre-carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A man walks past a memorial to those who worked in the Magdalene Laundries, at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A soldier from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) checks on his interphone as he rests in a shack at Mai Sak Pa of Laiza, Kachin state, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Johnson</p>

<p>Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon eyes the ball as a failed goal attempt by Arjen Robben of the Netherlands goes past during their international friendly soccer match in Amsterdam, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

<p>Gao Yinyu, 77, does his morning exercise before swimming in Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, China, February 6, 2013. Gao said he exercises everyday irrespective of the weather to keep himself fit since he retired as a teacher a few years ago. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>People reach out to take fruits and vegetables freely distributed by farmers during a protest against high production costs outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

