A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. Foodsharing is a German internet based platform where individuals, retailers or producers have the possibility of offering surplus food to consumers for free. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An employee of Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem holds up a shirt that was damaged along with other items in a suspected arson attack at the soccer team's club house in Jerusalem February 8, 2013. The attack damaged the main club house of Beitar Jerusalem on Friday, a day after four fans were charged in court in connection with racist incitement against the team's recruitment of Muslim players, police said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis February 8, 2013. Tens of thousands of mourners chanted anti-Islamist slogans on Friday at the Tunis funeral of Belaid, whose assassination has plunged Tunisia deeper into political crisis. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013. In the Geylang district, licensed prostitutes from China, Thailand and other Asian countries work in brothels that are technically illegal but obvious in their purpose with red lights and flashing signs. An unlicensed and illegal sex trade is rampant in doorways and on street corners elsewhere in Geylang, at the notorious Orchard Towers complex known as "Four Floors of Whores" on one of Singapore's glitziest shopping streets, in numerous massage parlors and in explicit online ads. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a political rally in downtown Rome, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. There are scores of people in Hong Kong who have through generations tamed snakes to make soup out of them, a traditional cuisine believed to be good for the health. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
South Korean and U.S. Marines attend a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, east of Seoul February 7, 2013. North Korea has vowed to conduct more rocket and nuclear tests in response to a U.N. censure for its launch of a long-range missile launch in December. On Tuesday, it vowed "stronger" but unspecified actions in addition to the test. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt for a former Los Angeles police officer who threatened "warfare" on cops and was suspected in a shooting spree that has killed three and wounded two others. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A woman sorts garbage near a residential compound in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 6, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer
Disabled persons approach the Finance Ministry during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A Mirage 2000D is seen at Bamako airport, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of the first half of their game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in front of the Palace of Culture during a winter day in central Warsaw, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man in a pig costume uses a pay phone during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
President Obama pauses while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. One of each of the four figures will be put on display at the museums in New York, Washington, D.C., Hollywood, and Las Vegas. It is the first time the museum has simultaneously produced multiple likenesses of a single subject. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City February 7, 2013. More than 700 people hailing from different regions of Panama were removed from their makeshift houses in Las Garzas Pacora by the national police after settling on private property for several months, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A worker sweeps the floor at a firewood merchant in Athens, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A dog looks out of a window at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
