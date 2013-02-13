Editor's choice
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before...more
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but...more
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but about 15 years ago he settled in the old city cemetery. Picture taken February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Plain clothes police officers arrest a Bangladesh Jammat-e-Islami activist after after a clash in Dhaka February 12, 2013. According to police, at least 50 cars have been vandalized and two police officers injured as Jamaat-e-Islami activists opened...more
Plain clothes police officers arrest a Bangladesh Jammat-e-Islami activist after after a clash in Dhaka February 12, 2013. According to police, at least 50 cars have been vandalized and two police officers injured as Jamaat-e-Islami activists opened fire and clashed with law enforcers in different parts of the capital after police had banned their rally . REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 12, 2013. During the festival, Hindus take part in a religious gathering...more
A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 12, 2013. During the festival, Hindus take part in a religious gathering on the banks of the river Ganges. "Kumbh Mela" will return to Allahabad in 12 years. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker pours water on snakes before cutting their skins at a snake slaughterhouse at Kapetakan village near Cirebon, Indonesia's West Java province February 8, 2013. Wakira, who is known as "Boss Cobra", owns the slaughterhouse that produces snake...more
A worker pours water on snakes before cutting their skins at a snake slaughterhouse at Kapetakan village near Cirebon, Indonesia's West Java province February 8, 2013. Wakira, who is known as "Boss Cobra", owns the slaughterhouse that produces snake meat and skin. Snake meat is believed by some to be a remedy for skin diseases and asthma, as well as an aid to increase virility. The skin of the snakes are used to make bags, shoes, wallets and belts. Wakira employs ten workers and earns up to 15 million rupiah ($ 1,562) a month from the factory's production. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Spanish bullfighter Rafael Tejada performs a pass with a "muleta" (red cape) during a training session on the training arena at Reservatauro Ronda cattle ranch in Ronda, near Malaga February 12, 2013. Spain's parliament voted on Tuesday to consider...more
Spanish bullfighter Rafael Tejada performs a pass with a "muleta" (red cape) during a training session on the training arena at Reservatauro Ronda cattle ranch in Ronda, near Malaga February 12, 2013. Spain's parliament voted on Tuesday to consider protecting bullfighting as a national pastime, angering animal rights campaigners and politicians in two regions where the sport is banned. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers from the Beija Flor samba school participate during the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
President Obama, flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
A woman in a fur jacket goes through her handbag by the Lincoln Center's Revson Fountain during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man wearing a mask walks around a tree covered with wooden tablets bearing New Year wishes at the Daguanyuan temple during a Spring Festival Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon more
A man wearing a mask walks around a tree covered with wooden tablets bearing New Year wishes at the Daguanyuan temple during a Spring Festival Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A share trader dressed in a carnival costume walks inside the stock exchange during morning trading on Shrove Tuesday in Frankfurt February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
South Korean soldiers check military fences as they patrol near the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Misel Zerak of Slovenia crashes after a gate flag flies away from his face after skiing through it during the national team event at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An employee of a foreign exchange company looks at a monitor displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A museum guard sits at the entrance to an exhibition titled "Herod the Great: The King's Final Journey" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem February 12, 2013. The Israel Museum on Tuesday opened the first major exhibition devoted to King Herod, the...more
A museum guard sits at the entrance to an exhibition titled "Herod the Great: The King's Final Journey" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem February 12, 2013. The Israel Museum on Tuesday opened the first major exhibition devoted to King Herod, the Roman-appointed monarch of Judea who ordered the "Massacre of the Innocents" in Jesus's birthplace two millennia ago. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Masqueraders from Brian Mac Farlane's band parade on stage during their "Joy The Finale" presentation on the final day of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival at Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A boy watches from an apartment during the annual Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, central England, February 12, 2013. The aim of the teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, is to score by tapping the ball three times on stone goal plinths three...more
A boy watches from an apartment during the annual Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, central England, February 12, 2013. The aim of the teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, is to score by tapping the ball three times on stone goal plinths three miles apart on the banks of the River Henmore. The game dates back to the 17th century. REUTERS/Darren Staples
French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tyre maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Inri Cristo, a Brazilian religious leader who claims to be Jesus Christ reincarnated, gestures on stage as a supporter looks on in Brasilia February 12, 2013. Cristo, who was born Alvaro Theiss in Indaial, Santa Catarina state, Brazil on March 22,...more
Inri Cristo, a Brazilian religious leader who claims to be Jesus Christ reincarnated, gestures on stage as a supporter looks on in Brasilia February 12, 2013. Cristo, who was born Alvaro Theiss in Indaial, Santa Catarina state, Brazil on March 22, 1948, said he is happy that Pope Benedict XVI resigned because he is the 'real son of god.' REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mariam Aborkeek mixes plants with olive oil for her "Desert Daughter" soap in the Bedouin village of Tel Sheva, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, February 11, 2013. The cosmetics line, set up in 2005, is the brainchild of Aborkeek, a...more
Mariam Aborkeek mixes plants with olive oil for her "Desert Daughter" soap in the Bedouin village of Tel Sheva, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, February 11, 2013. The cosmetics line, set up in 2005, is the brainchild of Aborkeek, a Bedouin. Brought up by the female members of her family, Aborkeek said she decided to share her Bedouin beauty secrets by transforming them into a variety of lotions and cosmetic products, using ingredients like desert melon, cumin, and bitter apple. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Actress Juliette Binoche dances during a photocall to promote the movie "Camille Claudel 1915" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Palestinian stone-thrower uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
England's Steven Finn slides on the ground to prevent New Zealand from scoring a boundary during their T20 international cricket match at Seddon Park in Hamilton February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Simon Watts
