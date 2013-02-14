Peter Breiter, CEO of Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG bank, works with an old adding-machine at the bank in Gammesfeld, Baden-Wuerttemberg January 29, 2013. The Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG cooperative bank is one of the country's smallest banks and is the only one to be run by just one member of staff. All banking duties are done by CEO Peter Breiter who records the daily business by hand, partly on paper. The bank is not connected to a database system, there are no automatic teller machines and its customer base consists only of residents of the town of Gammesfeld which has a population of around 510. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner