Former Chicago congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. enters the U.S. District Federal Courthouse in Washington, February 20, 2013. Jackson, son of the famed civil rights leader, plans to plead guilty to charges filed on 15 February accusing him of misusing $750,000 in campaign funds, his attorney said. Jackson's wife, Sandi Jackson, has also agreed to plead guilty to a related charge of filing false tax returns, according to her attorneys. REUTERS/Gary Cameron