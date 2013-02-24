Editor's Choice
A man reacts as he sits in rubble at a site hit on Friday by what activists said was a Scud missile in Aleppo's Ard al-Hamra neighbourhood, February 23, 2013. Rockets struck eastern districts of Aleppo, Syria's biggest city, on Friday, killing at least 29 people and trapping a family of 10 in the ruins of their home, activists in the city said. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Supporters of the "Marea Ciudadana" (citizen movement) platform take part in a demonstration against cuts and evictions, calling for the resignation of the Spanish government, at Placa Sant Jaume in central Barcelona February 23, 2013. The protesters are also demonstrating against the use of rubber bullets by Catalan riot police. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
France's Christophe Samson jumps for the ball during their Six Nations rugby match against England at Twickenham stadium in London February 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
France's Christophe Samson jumps for the ball during their Six Nations rugby match against England at Twickenham stadium in London February 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
Rescue workers attend to the injured in the stands following a last-lap incident during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao February 23, 2013. The shops were destroyed during fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies on Thursday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao February 23, 2013. The shops were destroyed during fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies on Thursday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A homeless man sleeps on the table as other homeless men wait for breakfast in the dining room of the Sao Martinho de Lima Community Center, under the Guadalajara viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo February 22, 2013. Peru's Sao Martinho de Lima is the Patron of Social Justice, a title given by Pope John XIII who canonized him. The Community Center Sao Martinho de Lima - Povo de Rua (Homeless) was set up in February 1990 and Priest Julio Lancellotti is one of the organizers. It aims to restore the self-esteem and dignity of homeless people and currently serves 500 homeless people by providing them with food, personal hygiene programs, clothing and first-aid kits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manuel Fettner of Austria soars through the air during the men's Normal Hill Individual jumping competition at the FIS Nordic Skiing World championships in the northern mountain resort of Predazzo in Val di Fiemme February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Demonstrators are seen at the city centre before a protest against austerity near the Spanish Parliament in Madrid February 23, 2013. Tens of thousands of Spaniards marched through cities across the country on Saturday to protest deep austerity, the privatisation of public services and political corruption. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Gun and hunting enthusiasts walk past at mounted deer head at the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Gun and hunting enthusiasts walk past at mounted deer head at the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume as a soldier for Purim stands next to a group of adults in Bnei Brak February 23, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Miami Heat forward LeBron James dunks the ball near the Philadelphia 76ers forward Dorell Wright (4) during their NBA basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Miami Heat forward LeBron James dunks the ball near the Philadelphia 76ers forward Dorell Wright (4) during their NBA basketball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A worker stands among chairs prepared for the inauguration ceremony of South Korea's incoming president Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul February 24, 2013. Park will take office as the country's 18th president on February 25 and about 70,000 people will participate in the ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Actress Salma Hayek presents the award for best male lead at the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 23, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Salma Hayek presents the award for best male lead at the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 23, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Downey Christian high school varsity basketball player 11-year-old Julian Newman takes a break during Friday evening pickup basketball games at Downey Christian School in Orlando, Florida February 22, 2013. At 4 feet 5 inches tall, starting point guard Julian Newman stands waist high next to other players on his Florida high school basketball team. But his talent towers over the competition. At only 11, Newman leads the state of Florida in assists per game this season and ranks fifth nationally, according to Maxpreps.com, which maintains statistics on high school sports. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Models display creations from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Models display creations from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
West Bromwich Albion's Youssouf Mulumbu (R) heads for a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
West Bromwich Albion's Youssouf Mulumbu (R) heads for a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl named Nasma chants with members of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A girl named Nasma chants with members of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's Chevrolet slides on fire down the front stretch on the final lap during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 23, 2013. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons and take positions in preparation for what they say is an ambush against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Binnish in Idlib Province February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor/Shaam News Network/Handout
FC Servette's Geoffrey Treand reacts to a missed shot during a Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Lausanne Sport in Geneva February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
FC Servette's Geoffrey Treand reacts to a missed shot during a Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Lausanne Sport in Geneva February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Members of pro Basque independence party Sortu raise their fists as they sing Eusko Gudariak (The Basque Soldiers) at Sortu's first congress in Pamplona February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Members of pro Basque independence party Sortu raise their fists as they sing Eusko Gudariak (The Basque Soldiers) at Sortu's first congress in Pamplona February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Chris Harris, 13, carries an AR-15 rifle at a pro-gun activist rally as part of the National Day of Resistance, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Chris Harris, 13, carries an AR-15 rifle at a pro-gun activist rally as part of the National Day of Resistance, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Students attend a masterclass with dancers of the Royal Opera House at the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre February 23, 2013. The Royal Ballet will open the 2013 season of the Municipal Theatre Rio de Janeiro with Gala performances from March 1 to...more
Students attend a masterclass with dancers of the Royal Opera House at the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre February 23, 2013. The Royal Ballet will open the 2013 season of the Municipal Theatre Rio de Janeiro with Gala performances from March 1 to 3. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
