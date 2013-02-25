A handicapped member of the 'Sin Limtes' (Without limits) Charreria team is helped by volunteers during a practice at Lienzo Charro in Guadalajara February 22, 2013. The team was founded two years ago as part of a Charreria school. The school aims to combine the tradition of the national sport with the social integration of people with different disabilities that they acquired through accidents, according to organizers. A group of 10 cowboys and skirmishers will try to manoeuvre on horseback as they are aided by volunteer guides. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta