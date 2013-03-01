Editor's Choice
A freed detainee greets his mother outside al-Rusafa prison in Baghdad, February 28, 2013. Iraq's government released more than 160 prisoners held under anti-terrorism laws on Thursday as a goodwill gesture to try to appease Sunni Muslim...more
A freed detainee greets his mother outside al-Rusafa prison in Baghdad, February 28, 2013. Iraq's government released more than 160 prisoners held under anti-terrorism laws on Thursday as a goodwill gesture to try to appease Sunni Muslim demonstrators who are staging protests against Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki. Two months of demonstrations, mainly in Sunni-dominated Anbar province, have evolved into a tough challenge for the Shi'ite premier, increasing worries that could slide back into the sectarian confrontation of its recent past. Officials said a ministerial committee had freed some 160 detainees whose jail terms had ended or whose cases had been dismissed for lack of evidence. Sunni leaders say security forces use terrorism laws to unfairly target their sect. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A villager goes through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan February 21, 2013. In a more ambitious version of programmes that have slashed poverty in Brazil and Mexico, the Indian government has begun to use the UID database, known as Aadhaar, to make direct cash transfers to the poor, in an attempt to cut out frauds who siphon billions of dollars from welfare schemes. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (R), U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (C) and professional tennis player Serena Williams (L) dance on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, hosted by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD) and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in Chicago, Illinois, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A group of young gymnasts stretch themselves on wooden bars during an exercise session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, February 28, 2013. Their class consists of children aged six to seven, who have been attending professional sports training for at least four years. Their daily schedule contains literacy and general knowledge classes in the morning and four hours of athletic training in the afternoon. REUTERS/William Hong
Victoria Tribe, 1, whose father works at the U.S. Embassy in Rome, walks across a set stage as people wait for a visit from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, at the embassy in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTRS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
A man checks his mobile phone beside a loyalist paramilitary mural in the Waterside area of Derry, February 22, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nuns pray during a Roman Catholic service for Pope Benedict XVI at Berlin's St Hedwigs Cathedral February 28, 2013. Pope Benedict left the Vatican on Thursday after pledging unconditional obedience to whoever succeeds him to guide the Roman Catholic Church at one of the most crisis-ridden periods in its 2,000-year history. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool
Radio presenter Kader Toure poses for a picture in the recording studio of Radio Annia in Gao February 28, 2013. Toure was falsely reported to have been killed by radical Islamists in January. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones during clashes outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 28, 2013. The death of a Palestinian prisoner in disputed circumstances in an Israeli jail on Saturday, together with a hunger strike by four other Palestinian inmates, have touched off violent protests over the past several weeks outside the prison and in West Bank towns. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A person jumps off the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Hubei province February 27, 2013. A young couple jumped into the Yangtze River from the bridge one after another in the haze on Wednesday. According to local media, police said the couple was still missing and has a low chance of surviving. REUTERS/China Daily
Pope Benedict XVI leaves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An inmate sits next to a poster on drug abuse in a classroom during a visit to the Jilava prison near Bucharest February 28, 2013. The visit to the prison, part of a conference on drug abuse in prisons and its relation to the rise of HIV-AIDS, was organized to meet inmates who are part of a project in which they receive therapeutic help to overcome their problems with narcotics. The conference is organized by the Council of Europe and Romania's National Anti-drug Agency. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Regula Kaltenrieder (L) also known as clown doctor Schmatz and her colleague doctor Spook of the Theodora foundation wait outside of a sickroom at the Insel university's hospital for children in Bern February 19, 2013. The Theodora foundation, which was founded in 1993 through the initiative of two brothers Andre and Jan Poulie who decided to name the foundation in memory of their mother, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to make child patients in hospitals happy by entertaining them with clowns. The foundation currently operates in Switzerland and seven other countries which include England, Belarus, China, Spain, France, Italy and Turkey. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Models rehearse for British designer Peter Copping's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Workers from the Rio Museum of Art (MAR), or the Museu de Arte do Rio, relax during their lunch time, in Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2013. The museum will be inaugurated on Friday. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A boy jumps as he plays soccer with Ugandan soldiers, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the central Somali town of Buur-Hakba in this picture taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team on February 28, 2013. Somali government forces and AMISOM soldiers captured the town from al Shabaab militants on Wednesday, the U.N. said. The town was a meeting point for the insurgents to plan attacks against government forces, AMISOM and the Somali population. The extremist group also used the town to extort illegal revenues from residents as well as others in the surrounding area, according to the U.N.. Under the Shabaab's rule, social and leisure activities such as soccer were banned in every form including watching and playing. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Paolo Lorenzi of Italy during their men's singles match at the Acapulco International tournament in Acapulco February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Students practice the regional sport of sepak takraw in the school of sports and physical education in Yangon February 27, 2013. Like Beijing's hosting of the Olympics in 2008, Myanmar is billing the Southeast Asian Games in December 2013 as its coming out party after 49 years of military rule, but dampening celebrations is fierce criticism from competitors who accuse the hosts of cherry-picking sports it plays best. REUTERS/Minzayar
Catholic worshippers sit in the Metropolitan Cathedral in San Salvador February 28, 2013. Pope Benedict XVI ended his difficult reign on Thursday pledging unconditional obedience to whoever succeeds him to guide the Roman Catholic Church at one of the most crisis-ridden periods in its 2,000-year history. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A plant belonging to Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer is seen in Leverkusen January 30, 2013. Bayer, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, said on February 28, 2013 it expected growth in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the mid single-digit percentage range, compared with analysts' expectations of about 8 percent. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Brenda Schwarzkopf, widow of the late U.S. Four Star General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, is escorted by Major General Kenneth Tovo at her late husband's graveside while holding an American flag at Schwarzkopf's burial service at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, February 28, 2013. Schwarzkopf, who graduated from West Point in 1956, commanded the U.S.-led international coalition that drove Saddam Hussein's forces out of Kuwait in 1991. He was 78 when he died in Tampa, Florida on December 27, 2012 of complications from pneumonia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman wearing a plastic bag over her head rides along a street against wind on a hazy day in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, February 28, 2013. Beijing's environmental authorities said on Thursday air quality in Beijing and nearby regions hit dangerous levels, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Three boys await the arrival of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) hunter Kim Carlsberg of UFO Sky Tours to begin their search outside Sedona, Arizona, as darkness falls in the desert on February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
