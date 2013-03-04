Editor's Choice
A scorekeeper looks through a window in the scoreboard during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament in Singapore's island of Sentosa March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A scorekeeper looks through a window in the scoreboard during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament in Singapore's island of Sentosa March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jeremy Bush (C) prays in front of the house, where his brother Jeffrey was swallowed by a sinkhole, before its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. Florida rescue workers ended their efforts on Saturday to recover the body of Jeffrey Bush,...more
Jeremy Bush (C) prays in front of the house, where his brother Jeffrey was swallowed by a sinkhole, before its demolition in Seffner, Florida March 3, 2013. Florida rescue workers ended their efforts on Saturday to recover the body of Jeffrey Bush, who disappeared into the sinkhole that swallowed his bedroom while he slept and demolished the suburban Tampa home due to its dangerous conditions, a rescue spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Revellers are covered in coloured cornflour powder as they take part in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Revellers are covered in coloured cornflour powder as they take part in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Plainclothes security personnel use batons to beat a protester at Cairo's Tahrir Square March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Plainclothes security personnel use batons to beat a protester at Cairo's Tahrir Square March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Free Syrian Army take up position with their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Members of the Free Syrian Army take up position with their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is pictured during the opening anthem prior to his team facing the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is pictured during the opening anthem prior to his team facing the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou pose for a picture before departing on a patrol in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou pose for a picture before departing on a patrol in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian soldier stops a passenger vehicle at a checkpoint in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian soldier stops a passenger vehicle at a checkpoint in Gao, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Plisko Julius (R), a 54-year-old from Slovakia, performs on a street as the late Pope John Paul II at Piazza Navona in Rome March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Plisko Julius (R), a 54-year-old from Slovakia, performs on a street as the late Pope John Paul II at Piazza Navona in Rome March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Montreal Canadiens left wing Brandon Prust (L) and Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic fight in the second period of their NHL game in Boston, Massachusetts March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Montreal Canadiens left wing Brandon Prust (L) and Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic fight in the second period of their NHL game in Boston, Massachusetts March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Curling fans dressed as Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe watch the second day of play at the Canadian Men's Curling Championships in Edmonton, Alberta March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Curling fans dressed as Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe watch the second day of play at the Canadian Men's Curling Championships in Edmonton, Alberta March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The conductor of a military band performs during a rehearsal before the opening ceremony of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The conductor of a military band performs during a rehearsal before the opening ceremony of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (R) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Jake Livermore during their English Premier League match at White Hart Lane in London March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (R) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Jake Livermore during their English Premier League match at White Hart Lane in London March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Mykola Milevsky (L), 75, and Natalia Stolyarenko, 58, stand in their apartment as they prepare to attend an amateur dance gathering in Kiev February 24, 2013. The dance gathering for pensioners has taken place every Saturday and Sunday for about 20...more
Mykola Milevsky (L), 75, and Natalia Stolyarenko, 58, stand in their apartment as they prepare to attend an amateur dance gathering in Kiev February 24, 2013. The dance gathering for pensioners has taken place every Saturday and Sunday for about 20 years in an underpass near a city centre metro station, where city authorities have allowed them to meet as they cannot afford to rent a location. For the gathering's attendees, it is one of the few opportunities they have to meet and socialize. A few couples have met through the event and several have settled down to live with each other. Milevsky and Stolyarenko are one of such couples and have lived together for over 4 years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A chicken stands on the bed of farmer Lindy Haynes on her property known as 'Pigsville' in the New South Wales town of Mudgee, located 250 km (155 miles) west of Sydney March 2, 2013. Haynes believes that all farm animals should be 'free range', and...more
A chicken stands on the bed of farmer Lindy Haynes on her property known as 'Pigsville' in the New South Wales town of Mudgee, located 250 km (155 miles) west of Sydney March 2, 2013. Haynes believes that all farm animals should be 'free range', and allows the pigs, chickens, cats and dogs on her farm to move freely in and out of her house, with most sleeping inside at night. REUTERS/David Gray
A vacant, boarded up house is seen in the once thriving Brush Park neighborhood with the downtown Detroit skyline behind it in Detroit, Michigan March 3, 2013. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder cleared the way for a state takeover of Detroit, declaring...more
A vacant, boarded up house is seen in the once thriving Brush Park neighborhood with the downtown Detroit skyline behind it in Detroit, Michigan March 3, 2013. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder cleared the way for a state takeover of Detroit, declaring that the birthplace of the U.S. automotive industry faces a fiscal emergency and that he has identified a top candidate to assume its management. Friday's declaration by the Republican governor virtually assures that the state of Michigan will assume control of Detroit's books, and eventually decide whether the city should file the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
Teenagers play basketball in Yuangudui village, Gansu Province February 12, 2013. Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, who takes over as China's new president during the annual meeting of the legislature beginning on March 5, visited Yuangudui in...more
Teenagers play basketball in Yuangudui village, Gansu Province February 12, 2013. Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, who takes over as China's new president during the annual meeting of the legislature beginning on March 5, visited Yuangudui in February to highlight the poverty that still reigns in huge swaths of the country. Closing a yawning income gap is likely to be one of the policy priorities of his administration and the impoverished villagers are fully conscious of the inequality plaguing China, even if some of them had never heard of Xi Jinping before he showed up in town. Most young people have left for the provincial capital of Lanzhou, where they can make 1,000 yuan ($160) a month, more than the average village income of 800 yuan a year. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye leaves after speaking to the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul March 4, 2013. Park on Monday apologized to the nation for the parliamentary deadlock that has resulted over her government...more
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye leaves after speaking to the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul March 4, 2013. Park on Monday apologized to the nation for the parliamentary deadlock that has resulted over her government restructuring bill, Yonhap reported. Park took office as the country's first female president a week ago. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan who is a delegate, pushes his way after the opening ceremony of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan who is a delegate, pushes his way after the opening ceremony of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A city worker paints over a sign reading "Sharia Square" in Gao March 3, 2013. Radical Islamists painted many signs proclaiming Sharia law during their nine-month occupation of the northern Malian city, which ended when French and Malian forces took...more
A city worker paints over a sign reading "Sharia Square" in Gao March 3, 2013. Radical Islamists painted many signs proclaiming Sharia law during their nine-month occupation of the northern Malian city, which ended when French and Malian forces took it back in January. Sharia Square is now known as Independence Plaza. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A rescue team member stands next to the wreckage of a damaged truck at the site of a collapsed flyover in Kolkata March 3, 2013. The crew of the truck was injured as the portion of the flyover that it was passing through collapsed on Sunday morning,...more
A rescue team member stands next to the wreckage of a damaged truck at the site of a collapsed flyover in Kolkata March 3, 2013. The crew of the truck was injured as the portion of the flyover that it was passing through collapsed on Sunday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A serviceman of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit tries to climb a wooden pole to get a prize during Maslenitsa celebrations at their base in Minsk March 3, 2013. Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter...more
A serviceman of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit tries to climb a wooden pole to get a prize during Maslenitsa celebrations at their base in Minsk March 3, 2013. Maslenitsa is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated with pancake eating and shows of strength. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Police officers take up position at the Parque Alegria slum during an operation to install the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in the region, in Rio de Janeiro March 3, 2013. The introduction of the peacekeeping program in the region is part of...more
Police officers take up position at the Parque Alegria slum during an operation to install the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in the region, in Rio de Janeiro March 3, 2013. The introduction of the peacekeeping program in the region is part of efforts to crack down on crime and increase security as the city prepares to host the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament and the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Editor’s Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.