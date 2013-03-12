Editor's Choice
Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami shout slogans during a clash with police in Dhaka March 11, 2013. Around 50 people have been arrested as police raided the office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following a violent clash with activists of the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami after a scheduled rally, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 11, 2013. South Korea and U.S. forces are conducting large-scale military drills until the end of April, while the North is also gearing up for a massive state-wide military exercise. North Korea has accused the U.S. of using the military drills in South Korea as a launch pad for a nuclear war and has threatened to scrap the armistice with Washington that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KCNA
Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mange Lal Singh (L) and Ram Bai (R), father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. Ravi Das camp is the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case including Singh reside at. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Vicky Pryce, the ex-wife of former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Chris Huhne, arrives for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in London March 11, 2013. Pryce, the former wife of disgraced British ex-minister Huhne, was convicted on March 7 of perverting the course of justice by taking penalty points on her driving licence in 2003 for a speeding offence he had committed. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An upturned car lies beside Shangpu's Communist Party Secretariat, with a slogan on the roof calling for a "harmonious society", in Shangpu in China's southern Guangdong province March 11, 2013. Chinese security forces fired tear gas and beat protesters in a village in southern China on Sunday to quell a grassroots protest movement over a land dispute, residents said. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A man walks through the Santa Cruz neighbourhood in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A girl runs past pinwheels arranged in the shape of the Korean peninsula at Imjingak pavillion near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, March 11, 2013. North Korea has cut off a Red Cross hotline with South Korea as it escalates its war of words against Seoul and Washington in response to a military drill in the South and U.N. sanctions imposed for its recent nuclear test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Henrique Capriles, Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of Miranda state, addresses the media in Caracas March 10, 2013. Capriles said on Sunday he will challenge the late Hugo Chavez's preferred successor for the presidency next month, setting the stage for a bitter campaign. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Netherlands' Kalian Sams (front) slides headfirst into third base as Cuba's third baseman Yulieski Gourriel fails to make the tag in the fourth inning at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Mohammad Usman cries as he looks at the body of his nephew Alyan, who died in a bomb blast, at a hospital morgue in Karachi March 11, 2013. The blast near a madrassa (seminary) in Landhi's Khuramabad area in Karachi on Monday killed two people and injured seven others according to hospital sources, Dawn News reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A "Silver Bullet" airstream trailer (C) carrying U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is pictured inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft transporting him and his staff from Kabul to Ramstein Airbase in Germany, March 11, 2013. Hagel returned to Washington from his first visit to Afghanistan as Secretary of Defense on Monday. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former NBA player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), walks through a curtain towards his seat during a plenary meeting of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. After being elected in the conclave, the new pope will appear on the balcony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been contaminated with methane since October 2012, local media reported. According to the Environmental Sanitation Technology Company in the State of Sao Paulo (CETESB) the soil and water from the groundwater are contaminated with methane. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Participants, acting as people who have not been able to return home due to a strong earthquake, wear protective blankets as they take part in a disaster drill at Yurakucho subway station in Tokyo March 11, 2013, to mark the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. The Tokyo Metro and Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Transportation on Monday held their joint evacuation drill to prepare for a major earthquake in Tokyo. Japan honours the victims of its worst disaster since World War Two on Monday: the March 11, 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis that killed almost 19,000 people and stranded 315,000 evacuees, including refugees who fled radiation from the devastated Fukushima atomic plant. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot against Ivan Dodig of Croatia during their match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas March 11, 2013. Presidential candidates Maduro and Henrique Capriles have begun Venezuela's election race with scathing personal attacks even as mourners still file past the late Hugo Chavez's corpse. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. Camp X-Ray was decommissioned in 2002 and detainees who have been captured in the war in Afghanistan and elsewhere since the September 11, 2001 attacks are now held in Camp V, Camp VI and Camp VII. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Members of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission venture out in their simulated spacesuits to collect geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. The MDRS aims to investigate the feasibility of a human exploration of Mars and uses the Utah desert's Mars-like terrain to simulate working conditions on the red planet. Scientists, students and enthusiasts work together developing field tactics and studying the terrain. All outdoor exploration is done wearing simulated spacesuits and carrying air supply packs and crews live together in a small communication base with limited amounts of electricity, food, oxygen and water. Everything needed to survive must be produced, fixed and replaced on site. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Local resident Fada Yarga prepares to climb down a ladder at his residence, a traditional mud brick house, in Gao, Mali, March 11 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
