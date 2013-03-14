Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 14, 2013 | 5:10pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 24
<p>Roman Catholics celebrate the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian</p>

Roman Catholics celebrate the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Roman Catholics celebrate the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Buenos Aires, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Close
2 / 24
<p>An elderly woman grabs the leg of a police officer as residents of Boeung Kak Lake community are arrested in a police truck during a protest in Phnom Penh March 13, 2013. The residents of Boeung Kak Lake have been embroiled in a long-running land dispute with a real estate development firm in the capital, and also appealed for the release of another resident, Yorm Bopha, from prison. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

An elderly woman grabs the leg of a police officer as residents of Boeung Kak Lake community are arrested in a police truck during a protest in Phnom Penh March 13, 2013. The residents of Boeung Kak Lake have been embroiled in a long-running land...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

An elderly woman grabs the leg of a police officer as residents of Boeung Kak Lake community are arrested in a police truck during a protest in Phnom Penh March 13, 2013. The residents of Boeung Kak Lake have been embroiled in a long-running land dispute with a real estate development firm in the capital, and also appealed for the release of another resident, Yorm Bopha, from prison. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
3 / 24
<p>Kashmiri Muslim women wail during the funeral of Altaf Ahmad Wani in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Police said civilian Wani was injured when members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire after a group of youths hurled stones at their vehicle while they were returning from a hospital where they had dropped off their colleagues who were injured in a militant attack on a paramilitary camp. Wani subsequently died, according to a hospital official. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslim women wail during the funeral of Altaf Ahmad Wani in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Police said civilian Wani was injured when members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire after a group of youths hurled stones at their...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Kashmiri Muslim women wail during the funeral of Altaf Ahmad Wani in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Police said civilian Wani was injured when members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire after a group of youths hurled stones at their vehicle while they were returning from a hospital where they had dropped off their colleagues who were injured in a militant attack on a paramilitary camp. Wani subsequently died, according to a hospital official. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
4 / 24
<p>A boy looks back at a building damaged by what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A boy looks back at a building damaged by what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A boy looks back at a building damaged by what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 24
<p>A woman cycles as she carries baskets to sell in a market near Lapdaung mountain in Sarlingyi township, Myanmar, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A woman cycles as she carries baskets to sell in a market near Lapdaung mountain in Sarlingyi township, Myanmar, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A woman cycles as she carries baskets to sell in a market near Lapdaung mountain in Sarlingyi township, Myanmar, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 24
<p>Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 24
<p>Cardinals are seen on a balcony as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Cardinals are seen on a balcony as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Cardinals are seen on a balcony as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 24
<p>A girl walks on the ledge of a mud brick house in Gao, Mali, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A girl walks on the ledge of a mud brick house in Gao, Mali, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A girl walks on the ledge of a mud brick house in Gao, Mali, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 24
<p>Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France falls during his match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France falls during his match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France falls during his match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 24
<p>A boy looks inside the statue of President Bashar Al-Assad's father, Hafez Al-Assad, in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A boy looks inside the statue of President Bashar Al-Assad's father, Hafez Al-Assad, in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A boy looks inside the statue of President Bashar Al-Assad's father, Hafez Al-Assad, in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
11 / 24
<p>Dead fish are seen at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2013. Thousands of fish have been removed from the lagoon after oxygen levels dropped due to pollution, according to local media. Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host the rowing competitions in the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Dead fish are seen at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2013. Thousands of fish have been removed from the lagoon after oxygen levels dropped due to pollution, according to local media. Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host the...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Dead fish are seen at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2013. Thousands of fish have been removed from the lagoon after oxygen levels dropped due to pollution, according to local media. Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host the rowing competitions in the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 24
<p>Villagers protest against a copper mine project in front of Lapdaung hill during a visit by Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sarlingyi township March 13, 2013. People whose land was seized to allow the expansion of the copper mine in northwestern Myanmar, prompted protests that were crushed by police, should be compensated before the project goes ahead, according to an official report published on Tuesday. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Villagers protest against a copper mine project in front of Lapdaung hill during a visit by Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sarlingyi township March 13, 2013. People whose land was seized to allow the expansion of the copper mine in...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Villagers protest against a copper mine project in front of Lapdaung hill during a visit by Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sarlingyi township March 13, 2013. People whose land was seized to allow the expansion of the copper mine in northwestern Myanmar, prompted protests that were crushed by police, should be compensated before the project goes ahead, according to an official report published on Tuesday. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 24
<p>Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Racegoer Lystra Adams poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 24
<p>Faithful cheer as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the troubled Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, and said he would take the name Francis I. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION) </p>

Faithful cheer as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. Jorge Mario Bergoglio of...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Faithful cheer as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the troubled Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, and said he would take the name Francis I. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION)

Close
15 / 24
<p>Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks near Saint Peter's Square in Rome, March 13, 2013. Rodman, who is being chaperoned by representatives of an Irish betting firm, said he travelled to Rome in support of a black pope. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks near Saint Peter's Square in Rome, March 13, 2013. Rodman, who is being chaperoned by representatives of an Irish betting firm, said he travelled to Rome in support of a black...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks near Saint Peter's Square in Rome, March 13, 2013. Rodman, who is being chaperoned by representatives of an Irish betting firm, said he travelled to Rome in support of a black pope. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
16 / 24
<p>An image of a cat painted on a tree hole by Wang Yue is seen in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, March 13, 2013. Wang Yue, 23, has painted on 15 tree holes at a street in her hometown after her first try in January. Wang came up with the idea for her college graduation project, inspired by street graffiti arts and the bare tree holes in various shapes in her neighbourhood. REUTERS/Pillar Lee</p>

An image of a cat painted on a tree hole by Wang Yue is seen in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, March 13, 2013. Wang Yue, 23, has painted on 15 tree holes at a street in her hometown after her first try in January. Wang came up with the idea for her...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

An image of a cat painted on a tree hole by Wang Yue is seen in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, March 13, 2013. Wang Yue, 23, has painted on 15 tree holes at a street in her hometown after her first try in January. Wang came up with the idea for her college graduation project, inspired by street graffiti arts and the bare tree holes in various shapes in her neighbourhood. REUTERS/Pillar Lee

Close
17 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama smiles after meeting with the House Republican Conference members on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 13, 2013. Obama addressed House members about trying to find solutions to the government's fiscal cutbacks, gun control and immigration. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles after meeting with the House Republican Conference members on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 13, 2013. Obama addressed House members about trying to find solutions to the government's fiscal cutbacks, gun control...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles after meeting with the House Republican Conference members on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 13, 2013. Obama addressed House members about trying to find solutions to the government's fiscal cutbacks, gun control and immigration. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 24
<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. Hadfield becomes the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. Hadfield becomes the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
19 / 24
<p>Vanessa James (Top) and Morgan Cipres of France perform their pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Canada, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Vanessa James (Top) and Morgan Cipres of France perform their pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Canada, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Vanessa James (Top) and Morgan Cipres of France perform their pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Canada, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 24
<p>Third baseman David Wright of the U.S. fields a shot to put out Irving Falu of Puerto Rico at first base in the third inning of their 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Third baseman David Wright of the U.S. fields a shot to put out Irving Falu of Puerto Rico at first base in the third inning of their 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Third baseman David Wright of the U.S. fields a shot to put out Irving Falu of Puerto Rico at first base in the third inning of their 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
21 / 24
<p>White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, March 14, 2013

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
22 / 24
<p>Afghan children from the Mobile Mini Circus Children (MMCC) perform during a show at the French Culture center in Kabul, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan children from the Mobile Mini Circus Children (MMCC) perform during a show at the French Culture center in Kabul, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Afghan children from the Mobile Mini Circus Children (MMCC) perform during a show at the French Culture center in Kabul, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
23 / 24
<p>People pray after learning of the newly elected Pope Francis at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People pray after learning of the newly elected Pope Francis at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, March 14, 2013

People pray after learning of the newly elected Pope Francis at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Mar 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Mar 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Mar 2013
24 Hours in Pictures

24 Hours in Pictures

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

10 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast