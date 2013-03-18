Editor's Choice
Two protesters hug after hearing the verdict in the trial of Trent Mays and Ma'lik Richmond outside the juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio, March 17, 2013. Two high school football players from Ohio were found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at a party last summer while she was in a drunken stupor in a case that gained national exposure through social media. Mays, 17, and Richmond, 16, two members of Steubenville's "Big Red" football team, were found delinquent in the sexual assault of the girl in the early morning of Aug. 12 when witnesses said she was too drunk to move or speak. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Prince William (C) supports his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she pulls her heel from a grate during a visit on St Patrick's Day to Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man enters the Tabalalera's market, a second hand market, in Madrid March 17, 2013. Spain is deep in its second recession since 2009, and the economy is expected to continue to shrink through 2013, after a burst property bubble over four years ago gutted domestic demand, the key driver of a decade-long economic boom. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
The barrel of New York Yankees Brennan Boesch's broken bat smacks his face during the first inning of a MLB spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates match point to defeat Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles final match at the BNP Paribas Open WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A forensic medical worker points at a bloodstain at Santa Margarita neighborhood in Zapopan township on the outskirts of Guadalajara March 16, 2013. According to local media, two men were shot dead at the scene, which raised the total to more than twenty murders in Jalisco state in the last three days. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Freed Palestinian prisoner Ayman Sharawneh gestures as he holds a copy of Koran inside an ambulance upon his arrival near Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip March 17, 2013. Sharawneh, one of four Palestinian prisoners whose intermittent hunger strike in Israeli jails stoked clashes with Israel, has been exiled from his native West Bank to Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in the men's singles final match to win the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jefferson County Juvenile Court Chief Probation Officer Fred Abdalla Jr. (L) comforts Ma'lik Richmond as Richmond reacts to the verdict during his trial at the juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio March 17, 2013. Two high school football players from Ohio, Trent Mays, 17, and Richmond, 16, were found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at a party last summer while she was in a drunken stupor in a case that gained national exposure through social media. REUTERS/Keith Srakocic/Pool
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne on Lotus Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (L) after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 17, 2013. Raikkonen won the race with Vettel finishing in third place. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front C) shouts "banzai" (cheers) as he raises his hands with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) during the annual party convention in Tokyo March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
New York Yankees' Eduardo Nunez loses his helmet as he races to steal second base during the first inning of a MLB spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A tattoo artist works on the leg of a client at the Israel Body Art Society Festival in a Tel Aviv club March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Pope Francis I greets the crowds after conducting a mass in Saint Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. Pope Francis took on the role of a simple parish priest on Sunday, saying Mass for the Vatican's resident community and urging listeners to not to be so quick to condemn others for their failings. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Indigenous women take a break from participating in a demonstration known as "Rompiendo el Silencio" (Break the Silence) in the downtown streets of Guatemala City March 17, 2013. According the local media thousands of protesting peasants and students demanded for the government to improve security, combat crime and allocate more funds for education. REUTERS/William Gularte
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships gala presentation in London, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kenya's Ivan Guya riding a KTM competes during the Kenya Motocross Championship at the Jamuhuri race track in Nairobi March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A man climbs up a smooth wooden column to win a contest during the celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort on the surburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 17, 2013. Maslenitsa is widely viewed as a pagan holiday marking the end of winter and is celebrated with pancake eating, while the Orthodox Church considers it as the week of feasting before Lent. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman poses with a glass of wine at a wine and tapas bar in Mumbai March 9, 2013. Women who drink, long portrayed as less than respectable by Bollywood movies and still wary of entering most watering holes, are becoming big business in socially conservative India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Louisville Cardinals guard Kevin Ware tries to pass the ball under pressure from Syracuse Orange forward C.J. Fair (5) and center Baye Keita (12) during the second half of their NCAA men's championship final basketball game at the 2013 Big East Tournament in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A Palestinian woman walks past Hamas militants as they take part in the funeral of Hamas female lawmaker Mariam Farahat in Gaza City March 17, 2013. Farahat, who became an icon to Palestinian women in Gaza for losing three of her sons in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, died on Sunday after a long struggle with disease, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Japan's second baseman Takashi Toritani misses a ball hit by Puerto Rico's Carlos Rivera during the second inning of their semi-final World Baseball Classic game in San Francisco, California, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
AEK Athens' Giorgos Katidis (C) celebrates a goal during a Super League soccer match against Veria at the Olympic stadium in Athens March 16, 2013. Katidis was at the centre of a fascist row on Saturday after celebrating his winning goal in a 2-1 Super League victory over lowly Veria by appearing to give a Nazi salute to supporters. REUTERS/Icon/Giannis Liakos
