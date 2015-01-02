Editor's Choice

Meredith Koko (L) and Nena Kallopoulos receive vitamin infusion via intravenous drips on the Hangover Bus in the Manhattan borough of New York January 1, 2015. The Hangover Bus offers different IV solutions to help aid in hangover recovery, according...more

Meredith Koko (L) and Nena Kallopoulos receive vitamin infusion via intravenous drips on the Hangover Bus in the Manhattan borough of New York January 1, 2015. The Hangover Bus offers different IV solutions to help aid in hangover recovery, according to organizers. The drips, which take about 40 minutes, are offered at prices ranging from $129 to $169. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

