Editor's choice
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Men wash blood off a coffin along a street in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A tug illumnates the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground on Saturday evening in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Palestinian man stands at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance from a Singapore Navy helicopter at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
The President of the sushi restaurant chain Sushi Zanmai, Kiyoshi Kimura, removes the fin of a blue fin tuna outside his main restaurant at the outer Tsukiji market, in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. The 180 kg blue fin tuna traded at a prize of 4.5 million...more
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Widow Pei Xia Chen holds a photo of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu as his casket departs his funeral in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appealed for reconciliation in his eulogy for the second of two...more
Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, January 5, 2015. The annual stock take and animal count, a requirement of London Zoo's license, included additions to the international conservation breeding...more
A plain-clothes policeman (L) escorts two men who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata, India, January 3, 2015. Indian police have arrested five men in connection with...more
Members of the all-female Mother Aisha battalion carry weapons as they walk on the Aleppo Castle frontline, Syria, January 3, 2015. This battalion, controlled by the Free Syrian Army, provides aid and security in addition to being a full military...more
Greek fugitive Christodoulos Xiros is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the prosecutor in Athens, January 4, 2015. Greek police arrested Xiros, a fugitive member of the Marxist guerrilla group November 17 who had absconded while on leave...more
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past reconditioned armoured personnel carriers (APCs) during a ceremony to hand over weapons, military equipment and aircrafts to the army at a firing range outside Zhytomyr, Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn...more
Coal miners and firefighters search for people in a house destroyed by a landslide in the village of Bare, near Kakanj, January 5, 2015. A landslide in the central Bosnian village of Bare killed one woman as it buried several houses. Rescuers managed...more
U.S. troops keep watch at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 5, 2015. A suicide attacker targeted a U.S. convoy on the outskirts of Jalalabad but so far no causalities have been reported yet, provincial...more
People ride slides on ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue team members look out toward the ship KRI Banda Aceh as dark clouds fill the sky during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Java Sea, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People enjoy a ride on their sledge through snow covered trees on Feldberg mountain, outside of Frankfurt, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People offer prayers at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. More than 3,100 company representatives visit the shrine on the first business day of the new year, according to the shrine, to seek good...more
People look out towards the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground on Saturday evening in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim...more
A limo for family members is seen following the funeral of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu's in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.