A plain-clothes policeman (L) escorts two men who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata, India, January 3, 2015. Indian police have arrested five men in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 23-year-old Japanese tourist. The woman had filed a complaint through the Japanese consulate in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata saying she had been staying in a budget hotel in the city in November when three local men who spoke Japanese befriended her and took her to the seaside resort of Digha in the state of West Bengal. REUTERS/Stringer

