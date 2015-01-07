Editor's choice
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stop it from entering the village of Bilad Al Qadeem south of Manama, Bahrain, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeral service for his late father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an Orthodox Christmas service is held, under a heavy snowfall in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Iraqi officers react during their graduation ceremony during Iraqi Army Day anniversary celebration in Baghdad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Visitors take pictures while Beluga whales and their trainers present "The heart of Ocean" show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People attend a service during celebrations for the Orthodox Christmas in Kharkiv, Ukraine, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
Plainclothes police are seen from inside a bullet-riddled vehicle as they patrol after a shooting between federal forces and armed civilians in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, January 6, 2015. At least nine suspected gang members were...more
A Palestinian woman looks out through a nylon sheet at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man squats next to a dead green turtle along Karachi's Clifton beach, Pakistan, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A tattoo is seen on an AS Roma player before the start of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man plays in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon ahead of an impending storm, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport, a senior government...more
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco, January 7, 2015....more
A woman and the Chicago skyline are reflected in the snow covered, curved surface of the "Cloud Gate" sculpture in Chicago, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Policemen look at the wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Devotees with replica statues of the Black Nazarene participate in a procession in Manila, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Kareen (L), from France, prepares to sleep overnight in the Galeries Lafayette department store with five other hand-picked shoppers, as part of a special event on the eve of the start of winter sales, in Paris, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles...more
