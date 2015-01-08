Editor's choice
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping people at home across...more
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. No injury was reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon, face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it landed on the South Lawn before picking up President Obama at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration against his visit in Kabul, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress as presenter Kevin Hart takes selfies during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Photos are pictured on the ground at the scene of a car bomb attack the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rebel fighters walk on the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the Manasher al-Hajr area where the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad were stationed, in Aleppo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A woman holding a sign that reads Rape is No Joke protests as people walk into the Centre In The Square venue where Bill Cosby is performing in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, January 7, 2015. Bill Cosby, the subject of more than a dozen sex abuse...more
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco, January 7, 2015. ...more
Pro-democracy lawmakers carrying yellow umbrellas, symbols for the Occupy Central movement, leave in the middle of a Legislative Council meeting as a gesture to boycott the government in Hong Kong, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police investigator inspects the scene after an attack at a kebab restaurant near el Houda mosque in Villefrance-Sur-Saone near Lyon, France, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Members of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces take part in a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Words are spray-painted on a door after CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members forcibly occupied the offices of the Secretary of Education, during a protest against the upcoming July legislative elections and in support of the...more
Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an Orthodox Christmas service is held, under a heavy snowfall in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a baseline forehand to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles second round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Jacky...more
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers watch from a harbour wall as the largest container ship in world, CSCL Globe, docks during its maiden voyage, at the port of Felixstowe in south east England, January 7, 2015. The 400-metre-long vessel with a capacity of around 19,000...more
A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. A car bomb exploded outside a police college in Yemen's capital Sanaa early on Wednesday, killing around 30 people...more
People gather for a candlelight rally in solidarity with the victims of the attack on the headquarters of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, near the French Embassy in Tunis, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Pope Francis holds a baby during his weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.