A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping people at home across much of the region and raising concerns for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters. Snowfall and gales in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley destroyed some refugee tents. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping people at home across much of the region and raising concerns for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters. Snowfall and gales in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley destroyed some refugee tents. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. No injury was reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. No injury was reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon, face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it landed on the South Lawn before picking up President Obama at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon, face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it landed on the South Lawn before picking up President Obama at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration against his visit in Kabul, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration against his visit in Kabul, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress as presenter Kevin Hart takes selfies during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress as presenter Kevin Hart takes selfies during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Photos are pictured on the ground at the scene of a car bomb attack the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photos are pictured on the ground at the scene of a car bomb attack the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rebel fighters walk on the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the Manasher al-Hajr area where the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad were stationed, in Aleppo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters walk on the al-Breij frontline, after what they said was an advance by them in the Manasher al-Hajr area where the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad were stationed, in Aleppo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A woman holding a sign that reads Rape is No Joke protests as people walk into the Centre In The Square venue where Bill Cosby is performing in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, January 7, 2015. Bill Cosby, the subject of more than a dozen sex abuse allegations over the past three months, will go ahead with three Canadian shows this week, coming as more women leveled accusations against the comedian. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A woman holding a sign that reads Rape is No Joke protests as people walk into the Centre In The Square venue where Bill Cosby is performing in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, January 7, 2015. Bill Cosby, the subject of more than a dozen sex abuse allegations over the past three months, will go ahead with three Canadian shows this week, coming as more women leveled accusations against the comedian. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool
Pro-democracy lawmakers carrying yellow umbrellas, symbols for the Occupy Central movement, leave in the middle of a Legislative Council meeting as a gesture to boycott the government in Hong Kong, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmakers carrying yellow umbrellas, symbols for the Occupy Central movement, leave in the middle of a Legislative Council meeting as a gesture to boycott the government in Hong Kong, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police investigator inspects the scene after an attack at a kebab restaurant near el Houda mosque in Villefrance-Sur-Saone near Lyon, France, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A police investigator inspects the scene after an attack at a kebab restaurant near el Houda mosque in Villefrance-Sur-Saone near Lyon, France, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Members of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces take part in a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces take part in a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Words are spray-painted on a door after CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members forcibly occupied the offices of the Secretary of Education, during a protest against the upcoming July legislative elections and in support of the missing 43 trainee teachers from Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Words are spray-painted on a door after CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members forcibly occupied the offices of the Secretary of Education, during a protest against the upcoming July legislative elections and in support of the missing 43 trainee teachers from Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an Orthodox Christmas service is held, under a heavy snowfall in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an Orthodox Christmas service is held, under a heavy snowfall in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a baseline forehand to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles second round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a baseline forehand to Jeremy Chardy of France during their men's singles second round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers watch from a harbour wall as the largest container ship in world, CSCL Globe, docks during its maiden voyage, at the port of Felixstowe in south east England, January 7, 2015. The 400-metre-long vessel with a capacity of around 19,000 containers, owned by China Shipping Container Line, and built in South Korea, is the first of five similar sized vessels which will sail the Asia-Europe trade route, according to a news release by the Port of Felixstowe. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Onlookers watch from a harbour wall as the largest container ship in world, CSCL Globe, docks during its maiden voyage, at the port of Felixstowe in south east England, January 7, 2015. The 400-metre-long vessel with a capacity of around 19,000 containers, owned by China Shipping Container Line, and built in South Korea, is the first of five similar sized vessels which will sail the Asia-Europe trade route, according to a news release by the Port of Felixstowe. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. A car bomb exploded outside a police college in Yemen's capital Sanaa early on Wednesday, killing around 30 people and wounding more than 50 others, police sources and residents said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. A car bomb exploded outside a police college in Yemen's capital Sanaa early on Wednesday, killing around 30 people and wounding more than 50 others, police sources and residents said. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People gather for a candlelight rally in solidarity with the victims of the attack on the headquarters of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, near the French Embassy in Tunis, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili

People gather for a candlelight rally in solidarity with the victims of the attack on the headquarters of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, near the French Embassy in Tunis, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Pope Francis holds a baby during his weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis holds a baby during his weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
