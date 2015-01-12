Girls carry their school bags as they walk along a road while heading to their school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre...more

Girls carry their school bags as they walk along a road while heading to their school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre of 134 students at an army-run school in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

