Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 13, 2015 | 1:00am IST

Editor's choice

People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier, known as "Charb", as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier, known as "Charb", as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier, known as "Charb", as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 24
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 24
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
3 / 24
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 24
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during "The No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during "The No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during "The No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 24
French President Francois Hollande welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace before the solidarity march (Rassemblement Republicain) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace before the solidarity march (Rassemblement Republicain) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
French President Francois Hollande welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace before the solidarity march (Rassemblement Republicain) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 24
Competitors begin the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni, Bolivia to Iquique, Chile January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Competitors begin the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni, Bolivia to Iquique, Chile January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Competitors begin the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni, Bolivia to Iquique, Chile January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 24
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) with hundreds of thousands of French citizens in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) with hundreds of thousands of French citizens in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) with hundreds of thousands of French citizens in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 24
Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
9 / 24
Girls carry their school bags as they walk along a road while heading to their school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre of 134 students at an army-run school in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Girls carry their school bags as they walk along a road while heading to their school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre...more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Girls carry their school bags as they walk along a road while heading to their school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre of 134 students at an army-run school in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Close
10 / 24
A young couple kiss inside an empty subway station in Bucharest January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A young couple kiss inside an empty subway station in Bucharest January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A young couple kiss inside an empty subway station in Bucharest January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
11 / 24
Troops from the Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Troops from the Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Troops from the Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
12 / 24
Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
13 / 24
Demonstrators run during a protest demanding the resignation of President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Demonstrators run during a protest demanding the resignation of President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Demonstrators run during a protest demanding the resignation of President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
14 / 24
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Germany's Chancellor Angela Merke (4thL), European Council President Donald Tusk (5thL) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Germany's Chancellor Angela Merke (4thL), European Council President Donald Tusk (5thL) and Palestinian President...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Germany's Chancellor Angela Merke (4thL), European Council President Donald Tusk (5thL) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
15 / 24
Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in Northern Idlib countryside, Syria January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in Northern Idlib countryside, Syria January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in Northern Idlib countryside, Syria January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 24
A Lebanese Army soldier stands guard inside a cafe where a suicide bomb attack took place in Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

A Lebanese Army soldier stands guard inside a cafe where a suicide bomb attack took place in Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A Lebanese Army soldier stands guard inside a cafe where a suicide bomb attack took place in Jabal Mohsen, Tripoli January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
17 / 24
French President Francois Hollande comforts French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux as they take part with family members and relatives in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande comforts French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux as they take part with family members and relatives in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
French President Francois Hollande comforts French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux as they take part with family members and relatives in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
18 / 24
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 24
Joanne Froggatt poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Downton Abbey" backstage at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joanne Froggatt poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Downton Abbey" backstage at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Joanne Froggatt poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie for her role in "Downton Abbey" backstage at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during the "London Collections: Men" showcase in London January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during the "London Collections: Men" showcase in London January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during the "London Collections: Men" showcase in London January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
21 / 24
A Japanese woman in a kimono looks at a mirror as she checks her makeup next to an amusement park advertisement, on a platform of a train station after a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A Japanese woman in a kimono looks at a mirror as she checks her makeup next to an amusement park advertisement, on a platform of a train station after a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A Japanese woman in a kimono looks at a mirror as she checks her makeup next to an amusement park advertisement, on a platform of a train station after a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
22 / 24
Stefano Gross of Italy celebrates on the podium with a cow bell around his neck after winning the men's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Stefano Gross of Italy celebrates on the podium with a cow bell around his neck after winning the men's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Stefano Gross of Italy celebrates on the podium with a cow bell around his neck after winning the men's World Cup Slalom skiing race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
23 / 24
A man controls a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Agartala, India January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man controls a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Agartala, India January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A man controls a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Agartala, India January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Jan 2015
24 Hours in Pictures

24 Hours in Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast