Rescue workers look at the sea as a rescue team continues its search for five missing fishermen at Macas beach, near Sintra, Portugal, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad and rebel fighters in the towns of Babila and Beit-Sahm, in southeast Damascus January 14, 2015....more
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had...more
Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo (seen at rear) in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris January 7, 2015. Twelve people were slain,...more
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997....more
Pro-democracy lawmakers Raymond Chan (L) and Albert Chan are taken away by security guards after they protested against Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying before Leung gave his annual annual policy address inside the Legislative Council in...more
U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting of Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during fighting with Islamic State militants at Al-Nibai, north of Baghdad January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Catholic faithful takes a picture with a mobile phone before Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of people packed a Colombo oceanfront to see Pope Francis give Sri Lanka its first saint, a climax to...more
A boy yawns as schoolchildren dressed as Vatican Swiss guards rehearse outside the Manila Cathedral for the upcoming papal visit in Manila January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Men dressed as "Chlaeuse", figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand on a partially snow-covered meadow during the traditional "Syvesterchlausen" near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland January...more
Defendant, French citizen Fritz-Joly Joachin, 29, covers his face as he stands inside the courtroom before his trial in the town of Haskovo January 13, 2015. Bulgaria plans to extradite a Frenchman suspected of knowing or having been in touch with...more
KTM rider Paolo Ceci of Italy rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
West Ham United's Andy Carroll (L) challenges Everton's John Stones during their FA Cup third round replay soccer match at Upton Park in London January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory is a project of Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian...more
A Buddhist monk looks on during the Interreligious Encounter at the Bmich in Colombo on January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Francesca Knittel Bowyer reacts as she touches the coffin of her mother, actress Luise Rainer, at West Norwood crematorium in southeast London January 13, 2015. Rainer, who won consecutive Oscars for best actress in "The Great Ziegfeld" and "The Good...more
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
West Ham United's manager Sam Allardyce reacts during their FA Cup third round replay soccer match against Everton at Upton Park in London January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks after taking a holy bath at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad, India January 14, 2015....more
U.S. citizen Heather Mack listens while sitting next to an interpreter in a court in Denpasar, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali January 14, 2015. A U.S. man and his pregnant girlfriend went on trial for the killing of the woman's mother, whose...more
Participants with no pants stand on a conveyor belt during a promotional event at a ski resort to echo the "No Pants Subway Ride" event, in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a ball during a practice session at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
