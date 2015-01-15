Defendant, French citizen Fritz-Joly Joachin, 29, covers his face as he stands inside the courtroom before his trial in the town of Haskovo January 13, 2015. Bulgaria plans to extradite a Frenchman suspected of knowing or having been in touch with...more

Defendant, French citizen Fritz-Joly Joachin, 29, covers his face as he stands inside the courtroom before his trial in the town of Haskovo January 13, 2015. Bulgaria plans to extradite a Frenchman suspected of knowing or having been in touch with one of the two Islamist militants who shot dead 12 people at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's offices last week, prosecutors said. Using a European arrest warrant alleging that he had abducted his three-year-old son and was likely to take him to Syria, Bulgarian police arrested Joachin on January 1 at a border checkpoint when he tried to cross into Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

