Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said on Jan. 5 he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. Navalny, who led mass protests against Putin three years ago, was handed a suspended sentence on Dec. 30 after being found guilty of embezzling money in a trial which led to his brother being jailed on similar charges. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

