Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Armenia January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians on January 14 and 15 rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding the handover of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a family. Valery Permyakov is said to have confessed to killing six members of Avetisyan family on January 12 after he took absence without leave from the Russian base, some 120 kilometers to the northwest from the country's capital Yerevan. REUTERS/PAN Photo/Hrant Khachatryan

