Editor's choice
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton carries a wreath, flanked by Eric Garner's mother Gwen Carr (front row, 4th L) and widow Esaw Garner (4th R, behind Sharpton) at the site where two uniformed officers were ambushed in December by a gunman,...more
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actor Johnny Depp and girlfriend Amber Heard laugh as they arrive for the UK premiere of "Mortdecai" at Leicester Square in London January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a...more
Rose buds are thrown over Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters while they carry the coffin of Jihad Moughniyah during his funeral in Beirut's suburbs, January 19, 2015. The son of Hezbollah's late military leader Imad Moughniyah was killed in...more
An Israeli soldier from the Golani brigade takes part in training near the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to...more
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive armored vehicles in the town of Volnovakha, eastern Ukraine, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A wounded demonstrator is carried by fellow demonstrators during a protest against Haiti's President Michel Martelly in Port-au-Prince, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony on Epiphany day in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 19, 2015. About 1,000 children were baptised by the Georgian Orthodox church during the 38th mass baptism ceremony at the country's main cathedral Holy...more
A man lights a firecracker celebrating the day of San Anton after a priest blessed animals outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of...more
Members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews hold up signs reading I am Charlie, I am Jewish and I am Ahmed, referring to Ahmed Merabet, the Muslim policeman shot trying to defend the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists, during an event in London, January...more
Barbara Carter of Tuscaloosa holds a sign as she waits on a commemorative march by the cast of the movie Selma in Selma, Alabama, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Lazio's mascot, a white headed eagle called Olimpia, lands in the stands before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match against Napoli at the Olympic stadium in Rome, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer, Syria, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man removes debris inside his house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Rescue team members walk as they carry the wreckage of a seat of the AirAsia Flight QZ8501 airliner at Kumai port in Pangkalan Bun, Indonesia, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Russia's Ekaterina Gnidenko and Australia's Caitlin Ward (R) fall after a collision during the women's kerin at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cali, Colombia, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada sits in the snow against a barrier after crashing during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An ambulance transports the body of Brazilian prisoner Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira from Nusa Kambangan prison, where five of six prisoners were executed, at Wijayapura quay, Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, January 18, 2015. Brazil and the...more
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People from the minority Yazidi sect, wait inside a truck along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, January 17, 2015. Islamic State freed around 350 members of Iraq's Yazidi minority on Saturday, delivering them to safety in the country's...more
A man looks on as he collects recyclable materials in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new ones in Jinan, Shandong province, China, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racquet during his men's singles first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Labourers shovel coal onto a truck at a coal dump site outside Kabul January 19, 2015. Each laborer earns an average of $10 per working day, with most of them coming come from the northern provinces, leaving their families behind to find work in the...more
Su Daocheng rides his home-made mechanical horse vehicle on a street in Shiyan, Hubei province, China, January 18, 2015. Su spent 2 months making this 1.5 metre high and 2 metre long horse, which weighed 250 kilograms with 4 legs and 2 supportive...more
Spectators gather to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 18, 2015. Hundreds of wrestling camels competed in the annual event watched by thousands of enthusiasts...more
A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Moskva river during celebrations for the Russian Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Moscow, January 19, 2015. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters...more
