An ambulance transports the body of Brazilian prisoner Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira from Nusa Kambangan prison, where five of six prisoners were executed, at Wijayapura quay, Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, January 18, 2015. Brazil and the Netherlands recalled their ambassadors in Indonesia after the Southeast Asian nation ignored their pleas for clemency and executed six prisoners, one of whom was Moreira, for drug offences on Sunday, the first executions under President Joko Widodo. The five foreigners and one Indonesian were killed by firing squad shortly after midnight, the Attorney General's Office said. The foreigners were from Nigeria, Malawi, Vietnam, the Netherlands and Brazil. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Idhad Zakaria

