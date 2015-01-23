Edition:
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom, or "red tide," are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra gives a traditional greeting as she leave Parliament after delivering a statement during the National Legislative Assembly meeting in Bangkok January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, January 22, 2015. A Maltese patrol boat rescued about 80 migrants in a drifting dinghy off the island, but another 20 people were feared to have perished. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
People participate in a traditional ceremony to commemorate the victims of the 1932 Salvadoran peasant massacre, in the town of Izalco January 22, 2015. Indigenous residents of Izalco remembered the victims of the peasant rebellion of 1932, which was suppressed by then-President Maximiliano Hernandez Martinez. The massacre claimed the lives of anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 peasants and other civilians, many of them indigenous people. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music industry. A recent survey of pre-teens showed that 21 percent of respondents wanted to be K-pop (Korean pop) stars when they grow up, the most popular career choice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Thousands participate in the anti-abortion March for Life past the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington January 22, 2015. The activists are participating in the 42nd annual march to protest the Supreme Court's 1973 abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 21, 2015. A law is being prepared to increase the size of the Ukrainian armed forces by 68,000 personnel to a total of 250,000, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador, January 21, 2015. Around 38 families fled their homes after four members of the gang were arrested in the apartment complex. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. The unmanned rocket blasted off with a next-generation communications satellite designed to provide cellular-like voice and data services to U.S. military forces around the world. Picture taken using long exposure, looking over the campus of Florida Institute of Technologies in Melbourne, about 40 miles from the launch pad. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A woman walks past ruins at a demolition site of old residential buildings with graffiti on the wall, in Shanghai, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A worker takes a nap during lunch break, at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. At least six civilians were killed when a shell or a mortar hit a trolleybus stop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region, January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Hezbollah members react while carrying the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah soldier Abbas Hijazi, who died in an airstrike in Quneitra, during his funeral in Ghaziyeh village, south Lebanon, January 21, 2015. Hijazi was killed in an airstrike in Quneitra, near the Golan Heights along the Syrian-Israeli border, which killed several top Hezbollah figures including commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa. An Iranian general killed in the Israeli air strike in Syria was not its intended target and Israel believed it was attacking only low-ranking guerrillas, a senior security source said on Tuesday. The remarks by the Israeli source, who declined to be identified because Israel has not officially confirmed it carried out the strike, appeared aimed at containing any escalation with Iran or the Lebanese Hezbollah guerrilla group. Abbas Hijazi's father, Ibrahim Hijazi, a first generation Hezbollah soldier, died from sickness on the same day. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Marcelo Novillo, whose son Adrian was victim of a violent crime, cries as he holds up a sign that reads I am Nisman outside the office of a prosecutor investigating the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, in Buenos Aires, January 22, 2015. Nisman, who accused Argentina's president of trying to derail the investigation into a 1994 bombing and died in mysterious circumstances on Sunday, was misled to believe there was a conspiracy to whitewash the crime, the government said on Wednesday. State prosecutor Nisman, the lead investigator into the 1994 car bomb attack that killed 85 people at a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, was found dead in his apartment late on Sunday, hours before he was scheduled to present his case to Congress. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Artists from the southern Indian state of Telangana, perform during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Suspected carrier of Ebola virus James Flomo sits in isolation with his children after his wife Lorpu Flomo died three days earlier in Monrovia, Liberia, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, Germany, January 21, 2015. The weekly PEGIDA demonstrations began last October as a local protest against the building of new shelters for refugees, and have been growing in size. Counter-marches have taken place across Germany, with far larger numbers, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the group in unusually strong language as racists "with hatred in their hearts." PEGIDA leaders deny they are racist and say they distinguish between the secular majority among Germany's 4 million Muslims and those trying to spread Muslim values. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft the new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22, 2015. A new constitution is widely seen as crucial to ending the instability that has plagued Nepal since the end of a Maoist-led civil war in 2006 and settling the republic, nestled between regional powers India and China that jostle to woo a new geopolitical ally. But it has been thwarted by differences among political parties over how to divide the country into federal states. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo, January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift on Tuesday to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked on Monday following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Residents bury a dead body after what activists said was a vacuum bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
