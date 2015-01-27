Edition:
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last year, heard their appeal verdict today after authorities accused them last year of obstructing public traffic and insulting public officials. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 26, 2015. India celebrated its 66th Republic Day on Monday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Group 16 fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, fire their weapon during what activists said were violent clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ashrafieh, Aleppo January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Barack Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A man from the Pakistan Customs stands amid burning piles of contraband and narcotics on the outskirts of Karachi January 26, 2015. The Pakistan Customs department held an exercise where liquor and contraband were burned and destroyed to mark International Customs Day, customs official Qamar Thalho said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Greece's newly-appointed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras places his hand on his heart during a ceremony at the Kessariani shooting range site where hundreds of members of the Greek Resistance were executed by Nazi occupation forces during World War II in Athens, January 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Jewish worshipper stands at the compound of the gravesite of Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, a Moroccan-born sage and kabbalist also known as the Baba Sali, during an annual pilgrimage on the anniversary of his death in the southern town of Netivot, Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves while leaving the party headquarters after winning the elections in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person (IDP) Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell

A man walks past screens displaying a television news programme showing an image of Kenji Goto, one of two Japanese citizens taken captive by Islamic State militants, on a street in Tokyo January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria stretches to hit a return against Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People hug outside a Home Depot store following a shooting in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood of New York, January 25, 2015. Two people were killed after a shooting in the store in what appears to be a murder-suicide, two New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesmen said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Om Mohamad, a woman who fled her home in Al-Bayada neighbourhood of Homs to live in her daughter's house in Bsida, works on building a house from debris and metal of her daughter's collapsed house after it was destroyed in Bsida village, southern Idlib countryside, Syria, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Former hostage Claudia Priest (C) gestures after being greeted by French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (2nd L) and relatives at her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport, near Paris, January 25, 2015. Claudia Priest, a 67-year-old French charity worker, was in the vehicle with priest Father Gustave when they were abducted in the Central African capital Bangui on January 19. Both were released on January 23. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talk as they have coffee and tea together in the gardens of Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A barn with the mural of the "American Gothic" painting is seen in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, January 25, 2015. Artist Mark Benesh recreated the original which was done by Grant Wood. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Red Crescent member inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A protester holding a placard chants "Save Kenji" during a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Official residence in Tokyo, January 25, 2015. Around 200 people took part in the demonstration that saw the participants not only protesting against the relocation of a U.S. military base to Henoko in the Okinawa prefecture, but also rallying in support of Kenji Goto, the remaining Japanese captive held by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A member of the Afghan Air Force crew performs a system check on a helicopter before flight at the military airport in Kabul December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An instructor guides a student from the General Yermolov Cadet School as she aims with a gun during a field exercise outside the south Russian city of Stavropol January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa to win their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An injured child sits on a bed in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An anti-government protester chants slogans during a protest in front of the journalists' syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A riot policeman stands guard as Equatorial Guinea's fans cheer after their team beat Gabon in their Group A soccer match at the 2015 African Cup of Nations in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Elephants walk in Amboseli National park in Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kei Nishikori of Japan casts a shadow as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Auschwitz survivor Eva Fahidi chat as they attend the opening event for the international remembrance of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz in Berlin January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A man fishes on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 23.8 degrees Fahrenheit, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

