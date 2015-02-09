Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 10, 2015 | 4:36am IST

Editor's Choice

People watch as Mt. Sinabung ejects ash into the air during an eruption in Karo regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Endro Lewa

People watch as Mt. Sinabung ejects ash into the air during an eruption in Karo regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Endro Lewa

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
People watch as Mt. Sinabung ejects ash into the air during an eruption in Karo regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Endro Lewa
Close
1 / 25
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 25
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Close
3 / 25
A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, France, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where French Prime Minister was paying a visit, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, France, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, France, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where French Prime Minister was paying a visit, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
4 / 25
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 25
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Giannis Dragasakis (C) and Interior and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Nikos Voutsis before Tsipras' first major speech in parliament in Athens February 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Giannis Dragasakis (C) and Interior and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Nikos Voutsis before Tsipras' first major speech in parliament in Athens February 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Giannis Dragasakis (C) and Interior and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Nikos Voutsis before Tsipras' first major speech in parliament in Athens February 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 25
Team Bota Bota competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Team Bota Bota competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Team Bota Bota competes during the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
7 / 25
Policemen and soccer fans are seen through barbed wire as fans attempt to enter a stadium to watch a match, on the outskirts of Cairo February 8, 2015. At least 14 Egyptian soccer fans were killed in the clashes that broke out when security forces barred them from entering a stadium, hospital doctors told Reuters. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Policemen and soccer fans are seen through barbed wire as fans attempt to enter a stadium to watch a match, on the outskirts of Cairo February 8, 2015. At least 14 Egyptian soccer fans were killed in the clashes that broke out when security forces...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Policemen and soccer fans are seen through barbed wire as fans attempt to enter a stadium to watch a match, on the outskirts of Cairo February 8, 2015. At least 14 Egyptian soccer fans were killed in the clashes that broke out when security forces barred them from entering a stadium, hospital doctors told Reuters. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Close
8 / 25
A woman lies on a towel sunbathing on a hot summer day in a park located near Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman lies on a towel sunbathing on a hot summer day in a park located near Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
A woman lies on a towel sunbathing on a hot summer day in a park located near Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 25
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 25
Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Madonna performs "Living for Love" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 25
An injured Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he receives help from medics at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An injured Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he receives help from medics at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
An injured Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he receives help from medics at a hospital in Artemivsk February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 25
U.S. golfer Matt Kuchar (R) looks down at his ball laying on the lap of spectator Ricky Earl of Toronto after Kuchar's approach shot landed and came to rest on Earl's lap on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. golfer Matt Kuchar (R) looks down at his ball laying on the lap of spectator Ricky Earl of Toronto after Kuchar's approach shot landed and came to rest on Earl's lap on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
U.S. golfer Matt Kuchar (R) looks down at his ball laying on the lap of spectator Ricky Earl of Toronto after Kuchar's approach shot landed and came to rest on Earl's lap on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 25
Members of North Korea's Ministry of the People's Armed Forces (MPAF) dance during a celebration of the anniversary of the February 8 founding of the regular revolutionary armed forces of Korea, at an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 8, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of North Korea's Ministry of the People's Armed Forces (MPAF) dance during a celebration of the anniversary of the February 8 founding of the regular revolutionary armed forces of Korea, at an undisclosed location in this undated photo...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Members of North Korea's Ministry of the People's Armed Forces (MPAF) dance during a celebration of the anniversary of the February 8 founding of the regular revolutionary armed forces of Korea, at an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 8, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 25
Locals re-enact the 1573 medieval battle of Seljacka Buna in Donja Stubica, Croatia, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Locals re-enact the 1573 medieval battle of Seljacka Buna in Donja Stubica, Croatia, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
Locals re-enact the 1573 medieval battle of Seljacka Buna in Donja Stubica, Croatia, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
15 / 25
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Eddie Redmayne poses after receiving the award for best leading actor for "The Theory of Everything" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 25
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec February 8, 2015. Freezing temperatures hit Czech Republic over the weekend. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec February 8, 2015. Freezing temperatures hit Czech Republic over the weekend. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec February 8, 2015. Freezing temperatures hit Czech Republic over the weekend. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 25
Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, near Downing Street in central London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, near Downing Street in central London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, near Downing Street in central London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 25
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy walks in front of a garbage bin set on fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against the jailing of Jewish seminary students who failed to comply with a recruitment order, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy walks in front of a garbage bin set on fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against the jailing of Jewish seminary students who failed to comply with a recruitment order, February 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy walks in front of a garbage bin set on fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against the jailing of Jewish seminary students who failed to comply with a recruitment order, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
19 / 25
Singer Sia (R) and dancer Maddie Ziegler arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Sia (R) and dancer Maddie Ziegler arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Singer Sia (R) and dancer Maddie Ziegler arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 25
Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during the chairman's debate at the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich, Germany, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during the chairman's debate at the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich, Germany, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during the chairman's debate at the 51st Munich Security Conference at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich, Germany, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
21 / 25
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev
Close
22 / 25
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 25
A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, China, February 9, 2015.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, China, February 9, 2015.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, China, February 9, 2015.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
24 / 25
David Beckham rubs his hands together as he attends at a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David Beckham UNICEF Fund", named after his old shirt number. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

David Beckham rubs his hands together as he attends at a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David...more

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
David Beckham rubs his hands together as he attends at a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David Beckham UNICEF Fund", named after his old shirt number. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 Feb 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Feb 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Feb 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast