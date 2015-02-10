Editor's Choice
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, react after giving a statement at a news conference in Prescott, Arizona, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Boys ride bicycles past a damaged building at the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (center L) waves as he holds the African Nations Cup trophy with Ivory Coast's soccer team captain Yaya Toure, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry...more
An Afghan policeman carries his wounded comrade after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/ Stringer
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Manon Serrano (L), one of two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago, kisses her mother Sophie Serrano as they pose at their home after the verdict in Grasse February 10, 2015. The two women switched at birth will each receive 400,000 euros...more
People walk on rubble as others try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
David Beckham attends a press conference to mark his 10 years as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at Google's headquarters in central London, February 9, 2015. Beckham announced the launch of a new fund, "7: David Beckham UNICEF Fund", named after his...more
Palestinian school girls walk on their way home past residential buildings, which witnesses said were badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
President Obama meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the crisis in Ukraine at the White House, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model presents a creation from Devota & Lomba's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An elderly woman reacts after the residential block in which she lives in was damaged by a recent shelling, according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives at court to attend his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Goats jumps to cross a stream as they are driven by a herdsman at Dashiwo village, on the outskirts of Beijing, January 26, 2015. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or...more
Smoke rises in the sky after a suicide car bomb attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Party supporters ride on a vehicle with campaign banners outside the venue of a rally for the opposition All Progressives Congress in the Ipaja district of Lagos, Nigeria, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Pedestrians make their way along a snow covered street during a winter snow storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Director Simon Curtis poses with actress Helen Mirren during a photocall to promote the movie 'Woman In Gold' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Ukrainian servicemen launch a Grad rocket towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev
A Palestinian protester scuffles with an Israeli soldier during a protest against what Palestinians say is land confiscation for Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential block, which was damaged by a recent shelling according to locals, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A French police officer speaks to a child as he secures an access to a school at the Castellane housing area in Marseille, February 9, 2015. Hooded gunmen armed with Kalashnikov rifles fired on police in the French city of Marseille, where French...more
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims from India clean a marble enclosure marking a shrine, located on the grounds of Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal town of Ashkelon, Israel, February 8, 2015. The Israeli hospital, known mainly for treating the casualties...more
An injured boy reacts next to other injured civilians at a shelter after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to African migrants sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. ...more
Workers push harvested cotton with their feet after unloading it from a supply truck at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in the city of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, February 10, 2015. The day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint...more
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman...more
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Relatives talk with defendants from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, February 10, 2015. The court upheld jail verdicts ranging from three to seven years on 13 people condemned of supporting the al Qaeda group in...more
