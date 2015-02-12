Editor's Choice
A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County...more
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde poses with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis during an extraordinary euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part...more
Dancers of the state opera ballet perform during a dress rehearsal for the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko (L) looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stands guard near a destroyed vehicle at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla February 10, 2015. ...more
A migrant who survived a shipwreck is helped as he arrives with others at Lampedusa harbour, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, February 10, 2015....more
The body of a woman killed by recent shelling lies on a street in the residential sector in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A model presents a creation from Maria Escote's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Terri Crippes (L) and Lori Lyon, the aunts of Kayla Mueller, react after giving a statement at a news conference in Prescott February 10, 2015. President Barack Obama and the family of U.S. aid worker Mueller confirmed that the last-known American...more
Police officers carry a man out of a hospital as they enforce a court order in Beijing, China, February 10, 2015. The man, 55, surnamed Chen, received treatment at the hospital after a traffic accident in August 2011. Chen returned to the hospital...more
Fishermen move a boat that had been blown inland during a storm, by the seaside in Beirut, Lebanon, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A woman looks out from a doorway of the Dipservice Hall where the meeting of the so-called Contact Group on eastern Ukraine, which brings together representatives from Ukraine, Russia, the Russian-backed separatist rebels and the OSCE European...more
Defendants look from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, February 10, 2015. The court on Tuesday upheld jail verdicts ranging from three to seven years on 13 people condemned of supporting the al Qaeda group in Yemen,...more
People wait for the start of the Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Erwiana Sulistyaningsih (C), a former Indonesian domestic helper, arrives at a district court in Hong Kong February 10, 2015. A Hong Kong woman accused of abusing Sulistyaningsih, her former domestic helper, was convicted by the district court,...more
A man rides his bicycle through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, Indonesia, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People look at the remains of a rocket shell on a street in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts as she removes debris in front of her house, which was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, in the town of Horlivka, eastern Ukraine February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) take part in the celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi, India, February 10, 2015. The upstart anti-establishment party crushed India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in an election for the...more
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past ruined houses, which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a stormy day in the east of Gaza City February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of...more
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A winter swimmer swims in icy waters after breaking the ice of the frozen Songhua River, in Jilin, Jilin province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German honor guard soldiers carry the coffin of former German President Richard von Weizsaecker during a state funeral service at the Cathedral in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Cairo, Egypt, is seen during a sandstorm, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2015 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
