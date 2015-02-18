Edition:
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model has makeup applied and her hair done backstage before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham (not seen) during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County, Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
People participate in a massive snowball battle in the wake of winter storm Octavia at Meridian Park in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A reveller performs after covering himself with mud from the Redinha mangrove swamps as he celebrates Carnival at the annual block party known as "Os Cao" (The Dog) in Redinha in Rio Grande do Norte state, northeastern Brazil, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in, was fired upon by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), according to the Myanmar army, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. Thousands of people have been forced to flee Myanmar into the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan following fighting between Myanmar's army and insurgents, the Chinese government said, repeating a call for restraint. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
People look at an injured person being carried away after a carnival float hit power lines, on the second day of the annual Carnival celebrations in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince in this February 17, 2015 still image taken from Reuters TV. At least 18 people were killed and 60 injured when the carnival float hit power lines. The float caught fire after it hit a high-voltage overhead power cable, witnesses said. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians said was confiscated by Israel for Jewish settlements, near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A carnival float with a papier-mache caricature drives past revelers during the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany February 16, 2015. The words read: "You can't kill satire." REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, Canada February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Bulgarian Muslims Azim Liumankov and his bride Fikrie Bindzheva pose in front of their house during their wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria February 15, 2015. The remote mountain village of Ribnovo in southwest Bulgaria has kept its traditional winter marriage ceremony alive despite Communist persecution and poverty. The wedding ritual was resurrected with vigor among the Pomaks - Slavs who converted to Islam under Ottoman rule. The highlight of the ceremony is the painting of the bride's face, where in a private rite open only to female in-laws, her face is covered in thick, chalky white paint and decorated with colorful sequins. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
People who knew the gunman remove flowers laid at the place where he was killed by police, on Svanevej Street in Copenhagen, Denmark February 16, 2015. The 22-year-old gunman opened fire on a cafe in Copenhagen hosting a free speech debate on Saturday, killing one, and attacked a synagogue, killing a guard. The man was later shot dead by police in his neighborhood of Norrebro, a poor and largely immigrant part of the city with a reputation for gang violence. REUTERS/Jens Astrup/Scanpix

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman arrives for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live broadcast in Manhattan, New York, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel reacts during a news conference with her party's top candidate Dietrich Wersich at CDU headquarters in Berlin February 16, 2015, following Sunday's Hamburg state elections which saw Merkel's conservatives suffer their worst result since World War Two. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
People are silhouetted in front of the parliament during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in Athens, Greece February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Residents carry an injured man from the site of an explosion outside the police headquarters, in Lahore, Pakistan February 17, 2015. At least seven people died in a large explosion and gunfire at the regional police headquarters in Lahore, police said. REUTERS/Imran Sheikh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Boston Terriers stand in the ring during judging in the non-sporting group during day one of competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Desecrated tombstones are seen at the Sarre-Union Jewish cemetery, near Strasbourg, France, February 16, 2015. Several hundred Jewish tombs were damaged in the cemetery, the French interior minister said on Sunday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Two mothers and their children eat before participating in the parade of the Carnival in Gijon, northern Spain, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, February 16, 2015. Better weather since last week has encouraged migrants to make the perilous journey from North Africa, where a breakdown of order in Libya has made it almost impossible to police the traffickers who pack people onto rickety boats. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Rosario Echevarria Pedrezuela, 35, reacts as she leans on a chest of drawers blocking the entrance to her flat to prevent the police from carrying out her family's eviction in Madrid, Spain February 16, 2015. Both Echevarria and her husband Angel Echevarria Gabarri, who are the parents of two children, are unemployed and live on a state benefit of 530 euros ($602) per month. Unable to afford rent, they resorted to occupying a flat that was foreclosed by Spanish nationalized lender Bankia on April 30, 2014. The family tried to negotiate to pay the bank low rent for either the flat they had occupied or another one of the bank's choice, but to no avail. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
People hold candles as they attend a memorial service held for those killed by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Children walk on the debris of a damaged building at al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Birds fly across the sky on a polluted day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Smoke rises from burning tires as Palestinians shout during a protest calling for reconstruction of their houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, outside a United Nations food distribution center in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Relatives of Egyptian Coptic men killed in Libya mourn at their house in al-Our village, in Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt February 16, 2015. Thousands of traumatized mourners gathered at the Coptic church in al-Our village south of Cairo, struggling to come to terms with the fate of compatriots who paid a gruesome price for simply seeking work in Libya. Thirteen of 21 Egyptians beheaded by Islamic State came from the impoverished dirt lanes of al-Our, violence that prompted the Egyptian military to launch an air strike on Islamic State militant targets in Libya. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A bomb disposal expert investigates an unattended package in front of a cafe in Oesterbro, Copenhagen, Denmark February 17, 2015. Danish police found no explosives in a suspicious package left at the scene of a deadly shooting attack on a cafe hosting a free speech event on Saturday, police said in a Twitter message on Tuesday. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
