Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 19, 2015 | 7:00am IST

Editor's choice

A boy jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A boy jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A boy jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
1 / 28
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 28
A girls walks as residents set off fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, China, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A girls walks as residents set off fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, China, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A girls walks as residents set off fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, China, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 28
A man walks past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man walks past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A man walks past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 28
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a windows as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, Ukraine February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a windows as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, Ukraine February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a windows as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, Ukraine February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 28
People peep through a hole in the wall while trying to catch a glimpse of the dead bodies of people who were killed when a carnival float hit power lines, at the morgue in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People peep through a hole in the wall while trying to catch a glimpse of the dead bodies of people who were killed when a carnival float hit power lines, at the morgue in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
People peep through a hole in the wall while trying to catch a glimpse of the dead bodies of people who were killed when a carnival float hit power lines, at the morgue in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 28
A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians, whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2015. Palestinian health officials said Palestinian boy Izz eldeen Al-Kafarana, 9 months old, died when fire erupted as a result of an electric failure inside the classroom of a UN-run school where his family has taken shelter since the end of the summer war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians, whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians, whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2015. Palestinian health officials said Palestinian boy Izz eldeen Al-Kafarana, 9 months old, died when fire erupted as a result of an electric failure inside the classroom of a UN-run school where his family has taken shelter since the end of the summer war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 28
People participate in a massive snowball battle in the wake of winter storm Octavia at Meridian Park in Washington, D.C. February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People participate in a massive snowball battle in the wake of winter storm Octavia at Meridian Park in Washington, D.C. February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
People participate in a massive snowball battle in the wake of winter storm Octavia at Meridian Park in Washington, D.C. February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 28
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
9 / 28
Ballerinas from The Australian Ballet perform on a floating platform, during a promotional event in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Ballerinas from The Australian Ballet perform on a floating platform, during a promotional event in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Ballerinas from The Australian Ballet perform on a floating platform, during a promotional event in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 28
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 28
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 28
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 28
Revelers wearing masks pose for photographers during carnival festivities, in Podence, Portugal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Revelers wearing masks pose for photographers during carnival festivities, in Podence, Portugal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Revelers wearing masks pose for photographers during carnival festivities, in Podence, Portugal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 28
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
15 / 28
Former Greek Interior Minister and former New Democracy conservative party lawmaker Prokopis Pavlopoulos (L) is greeted by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his office in Athens, February 17, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nominated Pavlopoulos to be the country's next president. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Former Greek Interior Minister and former New Democracy conservative party lawmaker Prokopis Pavlopoulos (L) is greeted by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his office in Athens, February 17, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nominated...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Former Greek Interior Minister and former New Democracy conservative party lawmaker Prokopis Pavlopoulos (L) is greeted by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his office in Athens, February 17, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nominated Pavlopoulos to be the country's next president. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 28
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham (not seen) during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County, Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham (not seen) during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham (not seen) during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County, Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
17 / 28
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 28
A model has makeup applied and her hair done backstage before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has makeup applied and her hair done backstage before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model has makeup applied and her hair done backstage before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 28
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo, Syria February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
20 / 28
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai move towards a rescue convoy in Myanmar, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai move towards a rescue convoy in Myanmar, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai move towards a rescue convoy in Myanmar, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
21 / 28
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
22 / 28
Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 28
People bathe at roadside municipal taps during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People bathe at roadside municipal taps during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
People bathe at roadside municipal taps during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
24 / 28
Shakhtar Donetsk's Douglas Costa fouls Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match in Lviv, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Shakhtar Donetsk's Douglas Costa fouls Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match in Lviv, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Shakhtar Donetsk's Douglas Costa fouls Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match in Lviv, Ukraine February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
25 / 28
Traditional carnival mask at various stages of being carved by woodcarver Andreas Lang lies on a work bench at his studio in Elzach, Germany in the Black Forest February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Traditional carnival mask at various stages of being carved by woodcarver Andreas Lang lies on a work bench at his studio in Elzach, Germany in the Black Forest February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Traditional carnival mask at various stages of being carved by woodcarver Andreas Lang lies on a work bench at his studio in Elzach, Germany in the Black Forest February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
26 / 28
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France February 17, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes. Strauss-Kahn is charged with "procuring with aggravating circumstances". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France February 17, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France February 17, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes. Strauss-Kahn is charged with "procuring with aggravating circumstances". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
27 / 28
A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Feb 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Feb 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Feb 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast