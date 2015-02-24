Editor's choice
People run away from an explosion at a petrol station and storage facility near the Bakara open-air market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of Kampala, Uganda February 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A model presents a creation by Thomas Tait for his Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez works out at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army looks for ammunition in a destroyed Ukrainian army compound in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Actor Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A mother of one of the defendants cries after she heard the verdict of her son, an activist, at a court in Cairo, Egypt February 23, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in jail on Monday for violating...more
Patricia Arquette, best supporting actress winner for her role in the film "Boyhood," poses with her award during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Finland's Janne Ahonen soars past judges windows during the normal hill HS100 mixed team ski jumping event of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Men carry floating pitchers which they use to catch fish while heading home in Soneri village next to Keenjhar Lake, near Thatta, Pakistan February 22, 2015. This technique of fishing using floating pitchers is a unique and traditional one for this...more
Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris adjusts the tie of his husband David Burtka as they arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Honda Motor Co's incoming President and Chief Executive Officer Takahiro Hachigo (R) and outgoing President and CEO Takanobu Ito attend a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Runners fill the street at the start of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army patrol in temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius at the border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The hands of Sangita Magar, 16, are seen on the bed of a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu, Nepal February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by...more
An aerial view of Kabul near Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
King Wong, 90, watches the Chinese New Year parade from a parkade in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ukrainian prisoners of war get ready to be exchanged for members of pro-Russian separatists near the village of Zholobok in Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
Villagers watch a dog fight during Chinese Spring Festival in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army seals a broken window in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Designer Vivienne Westwood is surrounded by models following her Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emmanuel Lubezki poses with the Oscar for best cinematography for the film "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virture of Ignorance)," during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Adam Levine applauds his wife Behati Prinsloo as they arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fyodor Tremasov walks past abandoned houses in the Siberian village of Zelenoborsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, Russia February 21, 2015. Most people have left Zelenoborsk to find better prospects outside of the once agricultural wheat farm, which was...more
A model reacts while getting her hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
