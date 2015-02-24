A mother of one of the defendants cries after she heard the verdict of her son, an activist, at a court in Cairo, Egypt February 23, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in jail on Monday for violating...more

A mother of one of the defendants cries after she heard the verdict of her son, an activist, at a court in Cairo, Egypt February 23, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in jail on Monday for violating a law that seeks to curtail demonstrations - legislation branded repressive by rights groups.The court erupted into chants of "Down, down with military rule!" after the verdict was read out. A total of 25 defendants - including Abdel Fattah - had been sentenced to 15 years each in absentia for violating the law and before a retrial. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close