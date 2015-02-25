Editor's choice
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, February 24,...more
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 (US$487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A crew member takes a picture of an overturned passenger car at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, Canada February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming,...more
Artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen) are conducted in this undated photo released February 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of the Berri Otxoak social pressure group dressed as Spanish Civil Guards wearing masks depicting Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Basque premier Inigo Urkullu (C), and carrying a sign reading "Coup d'etat for Social Rights", take...more
An emptied cluster munitions container is seen stuck in the ground outside apartment blocks in the town of Yenakiieve, Ukraine February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez works out at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A girl practices boxing at a local gym for disadvantaged youth in Kamukunnji, Nairobi, Kenya February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People burn incense to worship the god of fortune on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Guiyuan Buddhist temple in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation by Thomas Tait for his Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cut-outs of South Korean actors Bae Yong-joon and Choi Ji-woo are placed in front of the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, which will be a venue for the alpine skiing competition during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in the mountain cluster of PyeongChang,...more
Children prepare to sail on a homemade boat in a lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People run away from an explosion at a petrol station and storage facility near the Bakara open-air market in Mogadishu, Somalia February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released February 23, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), climbs a communication tower at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey, Mexico February 4, 2015. According to...more
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Models present creations from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman mourns her donkey after discovering it had died due to ill health in Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2014. Donkeys are used as the main form of transport for goods and food as the roads are too rocky for other...more
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Policemen take position as a resident rides his motorcycle during a shooting with suspected drug gangs after a protest at Linha Amarela highway near the slum complex of Mare in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Fidalgo
A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone greet each other on the red carpet as they arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The son of a tobacco farmer holds his fighting cock in a plantation in the valley of Vinales, in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Government workers from the Bureau of Customs destroy counterfeit footwear products in Manila, Philippines February 24, 2015. A government statement said over 150,000 pairs of fake shoes and slippers of various brands including Nike, Adidas,...more
A bird flies in front of skyscrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw, Poland February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.