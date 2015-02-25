Edition:
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 (US$487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A crew member takes a picture of an overturned passenger car at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, Canada February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming, baking bread in traditional ovens, herding cattle, and the making and selling of honey, olive oil and pottery. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and landslides have led to a drop in agricultural productivity, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen) are conducted in this undated photo released February 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Members of the Berri Otxoak social pressure group dressed as Spanish Civil Guards wearing masks depicting Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Basque premier Inigo Urkullu (C), and carrying a sign reading "Coup d'etat for Social Rights", take part in a protest against cuts in social services, in Bilbao, Spain February 23, 2015. On February 23, 1981, Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero led 200 armed Civil Guards into the Spanish Congress of Deputies in an attempted coup d'etat. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
An emptied cluster munitions container is seen stuck in the ground outside apartment blocks in the town of Yenakiieve, Ukraine February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez works out at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A girl practices boxing at a local gym for disadvantaged youth in Kamukunnji, Nairobi, Kenya February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
People burn incense to worship the god of fortune on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Guiyuan Buddhist temple in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A model presents a creation by Thomas Tait for his Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Cut-outs of South Korean actors Bae Yong-joon and Choi Ji-woo are placed in front of the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, which will be a venue for the alpine skiing competition during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in the mountain cluster of PyeongChang, February 10, 2015. PyeongChang county, located in the Taebaek Mountains of Korea, will host the 23rd Winter Olympics from February 9 to February 25 of 2018. The Games are gathered around 13 competition venues in the mountain resort of Alpensia and the coastal city of Gangneung. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Children prepare to sail on a homemade boat in a lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
People run away from an explosion at a petrol station and storage facility near the Bakara open-air market in Mogadishu, Somalia February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released February 23, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), climbs a communication tower at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey, Mexico February 4, 2015. According to the group, Climbing Borders aims to empower and help troubled youths in underdeveloped areas around the world through rock-climbing and education, in order to give them the tools to pursue promising and positive lives outside drugs, gangs and organized crime. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Models present creations from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A woman mourns her donkey after discovering it had died due to ill health in Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2014. Donkeys are used as the main form of transport for goods and food as the roads are too rocky for other vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Policemen take position as a resident rides his motorcycle during a shooting with suspected drug gangs after a protest at Linha Amarela highway near the slum complex of Mare in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mauricio Fidalgo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone greet each other on the red carpet as they arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
The son of a tobacco farmer holds his fighting cock in a plantation in the valley of Vinales, in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Government workers from the Bureau of Customs destroy counterfeit footwear products in Manila, Philippines February 24, 2015. A government statement said over 150,000 pairs of fake shoes and slippers of various brands including Nike, Adidas, Converse, Sketchers, North Face, Leaveland, Merrell, Lacoste, Vans, Havaianas and Ipanema worth PHP 50 million ($1.13 million), which were smuggled from China, were destroyed at a government warehouse. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A bird flies in front of skyscrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw, Poland February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
