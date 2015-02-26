Editor's choice
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as ice floats down the East River in New York February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madonna performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A girl stands against a wall near another holding a doll in Providencia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy with blood on his chest and hand gestures in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a protest in San Cristobal, Venezuela February 24, 2015. Roa was killed during a protest in San Cristobal on Tuesday, a state...more
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan February...more
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in Asturias, Spain February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Jaish Al-Islam (Army of Islam) brigade fighters launch a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad located beside Damascus International airport, from the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 24, 2015. ...more
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, Liberia February 19, 2015. Pabai left an Ebola treatment center in Liberia in November, grateful to have survived a disease that has killed nearly...more
An aerial view shows the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. At least 30 people were injured when a Los Angeles-bound commuter train slammed into a tractor trailer in Oxnard, California, during...more
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Laborers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura state, India February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Luis Delgado (L) holds son Marco as husband Antonio Ferndandez holds their daughter Olivia, at their home in Cancun, Mexico February 24, 2015. The gay married couple from Spain who used a Mexican surrogate are unable to return to Spain with their...more
An aerial view shows field workers picking vegetables on a farm in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A general view shows damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February...more
Spanish civil guards lead a detained man suspected of using social media to recruit people to violent groups like the Islamic State, in Melilla, Spain February 24, 2015. Spanish police arrested four people suspected of using social media to brainwash...more
Juventus' Carlos Tevez (L) celebrates with teammate Stephan Lichtsteiner after scoring against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy February 24, 2015. ...more
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces drives a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A guard stands in front of bouquets of flowers left as memorials outside a Jewish synagogue during a memorial service for security guard Dan Uzan and filmmaker Finn Noergaard, who were killed during shooting attacks last week, in Copenhagen, Denmark...more
Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of "Focus" at the TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans of Argentina's Racing Club cheer for their team playing against Paraguay's Guarani during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shares a laugh with a potential voter while campaigning on election day in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2015. In a surprise result that showed the limits of a big-money campaign, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel failed to get...more
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district in Paris, France February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Filmmaker Roman Polanski arrives for a court hearing in Krakow, Poland February 25, 2015. Polanski appeared in court at a hearing to consider a U.S. request for his extradition over a 1977 child sex crime conviction. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Cheila Martinez, 11, walks at the Marti park after performing with her dance school for the 120th anniversary of the last Cuban independence war which started on February 24, 1895, in downtown Havana, Cuba February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
