Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while waiting for the police to carry out her family's eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid, Spain February 25, 2015. Montoya shared the flat where she had been living for the last 16 years with her son, his wife and their three children. All the adults in the household are unemployed and they live on the 460 euros ($522) per month which they get from the state, as well as the occasional odd job. The family fell behind with the rent payments and accumulated a debt of 3000 euros ($3407). Their eviction was carried out despite the efforts of anti-eviction activists, who blocked the main entrance door with furniture. REUTERS/Susana Vera

