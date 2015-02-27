Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 27, 2015

Workers repair electrical grids as civilians walk past buildings damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, Syria February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A refugee from the town of al-Baghdadi carries her injured child as they sit in an Iraqi Air Force plane, as it arrives at the Ain Al Asad military base in Anbar province, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport, Ukraine February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
AS Roma fans leave the Kuip stadium through a secured corridor after the Europa League soccer match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands February 27, 2015. Feyenoord's Europa League match with AS Roma was suspended for 10 minutes in the second half when home supporters hurled objects onto the field after one of the Dutch side's players had been sent off. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man holds firecrackers while standing on a floor of spent firecrackers, during the opening of a wholesale market in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Delegates applaud during the UK Independence Party (UKIP) spring conference in Margate, southern England February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A convoy of Ukrainian armed forces including armored personnel carriers, military vehicles and cannons prepare to move as they pull back from the Debaltseve region, in Paraskoviyvka, eastern Ukraine, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Models wait backstage to present creations by Caroline Sablon during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in Seville, Spain February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Policemen stand beside empty seats before the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Besiktas and Liverpool in Istanbul, Turkey February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks with reporters at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Cigar sommelier Daylin Lopez, 30, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army take part in a winter training in temperatures below -10 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Tourists look at workers holding SUNTRACS union flags during a march against the government over the high cost of living and corruption, in Panama City, Panama February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan villagers perform funeral prayers for avalanche victims in Panjshir province, Afghanistan February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Erwiana Sulistyaningsih (R), a former Indonesian domestic helper, is greeted by her supporters outside a district court in Hong Kong February 27, 2015. Former beautician Law Wan-tung, 44, a mother of two, was found guilty of 18 of 20 charges including grievous bodily harm and violence against Erwiana Sulistyaningsih and two other maids, also from Indonesia. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks at a reception celebrating African American History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, India February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A view shows the site of a fire in a Syrian refugee camp in Tartous, Syria in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on February 25, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Severin Freund of Germany soars to win the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
