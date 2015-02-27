AS Roma fans leave the Kuip stadium through a secured corridor after the Europa League soccer match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands February 27, 2015. Feyenoord's Europa League match with AS Roma was suspended for 10 minutes in the second...more

AS Roma fans leave the Kuip stadium through a secured corridor after the Europa League soccer match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands February 27, 2015. Feyenoord's Europa League match with AS Roma was suspended for 10 minutes in the second half when home supporters hurled objects onto the field after one of the Dutch side's players had been sent off. REUTERS/Yves Herman

