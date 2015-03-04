Editor's choice
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Men take a rest while attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, Ukraine, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Iraqi soldier sits in an armoured vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke shrouds a firefighter as a bushfire burns above Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers burn 15 tonnes of ivory confiscated from smugglers and poachers to mark the World Wildlife Day at the Nairobi National Park March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun...more
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
Mourners surround a coffin as they attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A group of Australian tourists from Perth take pictures in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the front line in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, Syria March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture,...more
People make their way in Syntagma Square, in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A relative of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourns after a burial ceremony at Mazar Sharaf Eldin, a sacred and a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, north of Sinjar, Iraq March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People view a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an...more
Kurdish Yazidis, relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn with another relative, also member of the Peshmerga, before the burial ceremony at Mazar Sharaf Eldin, a sacred and cemetery area for the Yazidi...more
A framed portrait hangs off a wall inside a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A military band conductor practices during a rehearsal ahead of the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Newlyweds attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea March 3, 2015. The Unification Church founded by evangelist reverend Moon Sun-myung in Seoul in 1954, performed its first...more
Rain clouds move in over downtown Los Angeles, California March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Meryl Streep arrives for "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children gather near their burnt home after a fire razed a squatters colony in Tondo, Manila, Philippines March 3, 2015. About 10,000 families were rendered homeless after 5,000 houses were razed by an overnight fire in Tondo district in the...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he plants trees with fighter pilots from Unit 447 of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Environmental activist Fedelis Oguru, who filed a suit with the support of Friends of Earth international in a court against Shell oil company in Netherlands, sits for portrait in his home in Oruma village, Ogbia district, Bayelsa state, Nigeria...more
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan March 3, 2015. Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio, officials said Tuesday, as...more
Employees have their lunch behind a jewellery counter in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Spain's Queen Letizia and King Felipe chat as they wait for the arrival of Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (not pictured) before their gala dinner at Madrid's Royal Palace March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
