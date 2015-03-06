Editor's choice
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Shi'ite fighter sits on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean...more
Male Afghan women's rights activist pose for media as they wear burqas to show their solidarity with Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 5, 2015. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther....more
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp which was closed down early morning by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A cleaner removes bloodstains from an earlier incident where U.S. ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert was slashed in the face, at an art center in central Seoul, South Korea March 5, 2015. Lippert was slashed in the face by a member of a pro-Korean...more
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man carries a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin on the anniversary of Stalin's death in his hometown Gori, west of capital Tbilisi, Georgia March 5, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are...more
An engineer walks on an iron structure at the construction site of a railway bridge in Kouri in the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir state, India March 4, 2015. India's government unveiled plans last month to invest $137 billion in its decrepit...more
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Civil defense members try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qadi Askar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Omar Trevino Morales, known as "Z-42" and leader of the Zetas drug cartel, is escorted by soldiers during a media conference about his arrest in Mexico City March 4, 2015. Mexican security forces have captured Morales, leader of the bloody Zetas drug...more
An acrobat crosses a tightrope with his knees over the Wanda Plaza in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo
A man walks past a destroyed house in a residential area in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2015. Savchenko, 33, was captured by pro-Russian forces and handed over eight months ago to Russia, where she was...more
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman walks at the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rapper Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg, performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitor during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack on Monday in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 4, 2015....more
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party, wears socks bearing the Pound Sterling symbol as he attends the launch of his immigration policy for the general election, at a venue in London, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People perform a dragon dance to celebrate Chap Goh Meh in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 5, 2015. Chap Goh Meh is celebrated on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and the final day of the new year celebrations, during the first full moon of...more
