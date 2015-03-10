Editor's choice
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A child walks past drums used to distill crude gin, known locally as "Waragi", at Musoto village on the outskirts of Mbale town, east of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 9, 2015. Waragi is brewed by mixing molasses, sorghum and water, and then...more
Dan Burton, in the role of Don Lockwood from the 1952 American musical comedy film originally played by Gene Kelly, performs on stage in the musical "Singin' in the Rain" during a dress rehearsal at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, March 9, 2015. ...more
Workers make preparations to lift the cutting head from Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, and lift it out for repairs in Seattle, March 9, 2015. Bertha stopped working in December 2013 after digging just 10 percent of a planned...more
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq March 8, 2015. Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militia fighting the Islamic State took control of the center of a town on the southern...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, March 7, 2015. The derailment is the latest in a series of North American derailments involving trains...more
Two women stand in front of a damaged church in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside a fellow fighter while he prepares mortar shells before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad, northwestern Latakia province, Syria...more
Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, speaks inside a defendants' cage in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Thousands of people march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Selma, Alabama March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February...more
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike on Atimah, Idlib province, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, is displayed at a temple inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Girls, in traditional attire, take part in a function organized to mark International Women's Day at Maiti Nepal in Kathmandu, Nepal March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman smiles as carries belongings near her burned house at Tanah Abang district in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2015. A massive fire broke out on March 5 in the Tanah Abang district of Central Jakarta, which destroyed over 200 homes and forced over...more
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began...more
A migrant balloon seller sleeps in a mosquito net along an highway in Mumbai, India early morning of March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A fighter from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba walks in front of an unexploded aircraft missile, which the fighters say was fired by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, near town of Sidre, Libya March 8, 2015. Kateeba is the Arabic word for unit. ...more
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo, Japan March...more
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Liu Guiqiu, whose son was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as she holds a sign during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, China March 8, 2015. The sign reads, "A...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests by a diesel fireplace in a makeshift hideout in Mork town, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he leads a mass during his pastoral visit to the parish of Santa Maria Madre del Redentore in Rome, Italy March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Dancers perform as people gather on the Leopold-Sedar-Senghor footbridge, formerly called Soferino, which crosses the Seine River on a warm and sunny day in Paris, France March 8, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, attempting the first flight around the world in a solar-powered plane...more
