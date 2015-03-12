The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday...more

The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which also appeared on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State supporters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

