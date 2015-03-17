Editor's choice
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, March 16, 2015. Pakistani police broke up Christian protesters in the eastern city of Lahore with...more
Orthodox nuns watch firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the bell tower of Novodevichy monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the monster cyclone...more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her...more
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units hold Russian and Crimean flags during a meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she attends the Irish American Hall of Fame in New York, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk, Ukraine March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Michael Brown supporters confront Ferguson police supporters outside the Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 15, 2015. News of Sunday's arrest of suspect Jeffrey Williams in last week's shooting of two...more
A Syrian girl stands under drawings made by children at a makeshift settlement for Syrian refugees in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 15, 2015. March 15 marks the fourth anniversary of peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar...more
Local resident Adrian Banga looks at his home destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. Reports from the outer islands of Vanuatu painted a picture of utter destruction after the...more
Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media....more
Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometer long pathway, which was...more
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte, Libya March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man looks for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said...more
A fan tries to take a photo of the podium ceremony after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People from the Christian community beat a motorist who refuses to respect a road block after twin blast attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan March 15, 2015. Bombs outside two churches in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed 14 people and...more
Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend an election rally in Jerusalem March 15, 2015. Israel will hold a general election on March 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Students Ernesto Robles, 18, (R) and Juan Poveda, 16, practice with their guitars before performing at a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government, Havana, Cuba March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man cries over the bodies of relatives after what activists said were eight air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 15, 2015. Activists said there were more than 25...more
France's Alexandre Flanquart jumps for a line during their Six Nations Rugby Union match against Italy at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru March 15, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Venezuela's militia members and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro holds letters during a rally outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 15, 2015. Venezuela's parliament granted President Maduro decree powers for the rest of 2015 in...more
Children pose for photographs next to workers wearing traditional dress while attending the daily re-enactment of the changing of the Royal Guards at the main entrance of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim...more
A model holds her shoes before Saymyname show during Lisbon Fashion Week in Portugal March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Members of Magic! pose backstage after winning the award for Breakthrough group of the year at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Canada March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A red-tailed hawk sits on a pole above a field of snow near Croton Point in the town of Croton-on-Hudson, New York March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
